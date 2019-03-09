BRITISH AIRWAYS LAUDS HIGH FLYING ST. LUCIA RESORT

Anse Chastanet receives top marks from British Airways.

SOUFRIERE, ST. LUCIA, March 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Lucia's renowned luxury resort Anse Chastanet has received a British Airways Customer Excellence Award for 2018 with an impressive overall rating of 9.1 out of 10.Speaking from Germany, where she is attending one of the world's leading travel trade shows, ITB Berlin, resort Executive Director Karolin Troubetzkoy attributed the award not only to location, but also to the hard work and dedication of the resort's staff."I have the honor of running an incredible resort in one of the most scenic and beautiful parts of the world. But more important, I have the distinct pleasure of working with some of the most exceptional hospitality professionals and incredible human beings you can come across," she explained.The rating, which showcases hotels that make their guests happiest, is based on unbiased customer reviews. As part of its commitment to providing high-quality holidays, British Airways Holidays uses customer feedback to find and rate the best hotels. It works with Reevoo, an independent third-party company, to collect customer reviews from genuine British Airways Holidays clients, who score hotels based on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality. Respondents also give the hotel an overall score out of 10.Troubetzkoy also congratulated fellow St. Lucia hotels Bay Gardens Hotel, Bel Jou Hotel, Coco Palm, East Winds, Rendezvous, Serenity at Coconut Bay, and The BodyHoliday for being recognized by British Airways.British Airways Holidays has gathered over 80,000 independent hotel reviews this year. In 2018, it awarded almost 450 Customer Excellence Awards across the globe to recognize its top-rated hotels."Anse Chastanet has been recognized by British Airways holidays www.britishairways.com/holidays customers for providing a high-quality customer experience. We are delighted to inform you that you are one of our highest-rated hotels for 2018," Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays informed Anse Chastanet.For further information, visit https://www.britishairways.com/en-gb/destinations/hotel-information/St-Lucia/Anse-Chastanet/LC-SLU-4597000 About Anse ChastanetAnse Chastanet is set amid a lush 600-acre estate with two soft-sand beaches and breathtaking views of St. Lucia's twin Pitons mountains, the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Amidst St. Lucia's lush tropical beauty, activities range from jungle biking, hiking and bird watching to snorkeling on the reef within swimming distance of the beach. The environmentally friendly, award-winning resort comprises 49 individually designed rooms, 37 of which are scattered about a lush hillside, and 12 that are nestled within a tropical garden at beach level. It offers innovative menus, one entirely vegetarian, in four different locations and features fresh produce served up from the resort's organic farm. Guests can take in interactive chocolate-making classes in the resort's chocolate laboratory and a variety of water sports are also on offer.For more information, visit www.ansechastanet.com ENDS



