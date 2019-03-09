CHTA BRINGS CARIBBEAN TOURISM EDUCATION TO THE FOREFRONT WITH CHIEF 2019

CHIEF delegates attend a session at last year's conference in Miami.

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), the Caribbean region's annual networking, education and best practice sharing event for hospitality and tourism business stakeholders, will be held at the Hyatt Regency Miami from June 21-23, 2019.More than 400 hoteliers, suppliers and other hospitality and tourism sector stakeholders from across the region's countries and territories, as well as the United States and Canada, are expected to attend the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) event."This year's theme - 'Vision 2024: Embracing Change, Diversity, and Growth' - will afford a critical look at the status of our industry today, and facilitate deep discussion around how it can, and should, evolve over the next five years and beyond," said Frank Comito, CHTA's CEO and Director General."We have enhanced our structure and topics this year as CHTA aims to share a balance of best practices and top trends to quench the thirst for knowledge of the latest, greatest and groundbreaking industry information," he said.CHIEF was created to encourage hoteliers to invest in their teams' development, offering multiple opportunities for advancing their understanding of trends and exposure to new products, services and methodologies being implemented in the industry. Over the course of two days, delegates will be able to attend general and breakout sessions, an awards presentation, an innovative trade show, and other activities to complement the core program.This year's action-packed agenda will focus on tourism's trending topics, including understanding and adapting in a multi-generational and diverse cultural workplace; what's hot and trending in food and beverage; what guests are seeking in a Caribbean vacation today; trends, opportunities and challenges facing the region over the next five years; and understanding guest diversity to more effectively market and maximize return on investment.The program will feature top speakers and panelists with expertise in hospitality, tourism and the cultivation of diverse and high-performing talent at all levels."CHIEF has been well-received by attendees because it is the connector for industry professionals. They are provided with the tools necessary to stay connected with people, implement new projects and develop their ideas," said Patricia Affonso-Dass, President of CHTA, who reports the regional trade association has taken those differentiators and elevated them, providing a well-balanced agenda that allows for even greater engagement, sharing and takeaways."We've developed a new concept for this year - CHIEF Talks. The CHIEF talks, which were developed with the similar guidelines of TED Talks, will be delivered by renowned industry leaders to ignite a spark in each of the attendees and inspire them for leadership and growth in their respective businesses. We want to motive each of our attendees to implement these new discoveries and apply the knowledge they've taken away from CHIEF," she explained.CHIEF is one of three CHTA events scheduled concurrently in June. Taste of the Caribbean, also taking place at the Hyatt Regency Miami from June 21-25, 2019, features top culinary teams from each of the participating Caribbean nations and territories as they compete for recognition and awards. In addition, CHTA shares their talent through its signature cultural celebration entitled Caribbean305 to be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Miami.Registration for this year's event has opened, with details available at www.CHTAChief.com or by contacting events@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com .About the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF)Produced by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) is the premier educational forum for Caribbean hospitality and tourism professionals. CHIEF is where hospitality industry professionals assemble to connect, learn best practices, share ideas, brainstorm creative solutions to current challenges and build relationships. Held under the theme, "Vision 2024: Embracing Change, Diversity and Growth", the forum attracts hoteliers, vendors, government officials and industry experts focused on a stronger, profitable and more sustainable industry.For further information, visit www.CHTAChief.com About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean's leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 50 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 33 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean's future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether navigating new worlds like social media, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most.For further information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com ENDSSource: Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)Contacts:Lianet SarduyCaribbean Hotel and Tourism Association+ 1 305 443-3040 ext. 116lianet@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com



