Pistis Foundation to Provide Medical and Surgical Aid to 4,000 People in Nigeria

Pistis Foundation

Non-profit organisation, Pistis Foundation, is set to provide medical aid to 4,000 beneficiaries

LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pistis Foundation, a non-profit social intervention organisation, is set to hold a one-week medical and surgical outreach to cater to about 4,000 underprivileged people in Lagos, Nigeria.

This free event tagged “Ubomi…Restoring Lives” will commence on Monday 18th to Friday 22nd March 2018 at Pistis Annex, 3 Remi Olowude Street, by Marwa Bus Stop, Lekki, Lagos.

According to the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Pistis Foundation and Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church; Godman Akinlabi, “Ubomi is how we impact the lives of those in our immediate community, who may be suffering from illnesses that may lead to avoidable deaths for children and adults. Healthcare in Nigeria is generally poor and it requires the collective support of government and non-governmental organisations to enhance current standards. At Pistis Foundation and The Elevation Church, we believe that greatness means service and we are happy to serve our communities and make many lives better”.

Ubomi means “life” in Xhosa, a South African language. It is designed to cater to indigent people who cannot afford medical/surgical fees for their health conditions. As such, Pistis Foundation will be attending to everyone who fits this profile, irrespective of religious or ethnic background, within the 4,000 person-limit, during the outreach. Being attended to will be on a first-come basis, except in emergency cases.

Pistis Foundation is working in partnership with Pro Health International, a reputable health NGO with many years of experience in offering medical and surgical aid to indigent communities across Africa to actualise this major project that will improve thousands of lives and provide otherwise unaffordable healthcare services to many.

Ubomi will host over 200 healthcare professionals and volunteers providing medical consultations, health education and various surgeries. Surgeries will include general, gynaecological, dental, eye, paediatric and more.

Pistis Foundation was founded by The Elevation Church with its three key focus areas as education, health and shelter.



