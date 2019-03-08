Free Pancakes at IHOP® Restaurants on March 12 to Raise Money for Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital

Nellie and her PaNellie Unicorn Cakes

On Tuesday, March 12, IHOP® Restaurants will host their annual Free Pancake Day® to benefit Children’s Miracle Network, including Primary Children’s Hospital.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last year, Nellie Mainor was one of nearly 87,000 patients treated at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital . Now, 8-year-old Nellie is one of three children nationwide selected to the 2019 IHOP Kids Chef Team, thanks to her colorful unicorn pancakes and desire to help IHOP®Restaurants “flip it forward” and help other pediatric patients.On Tuesday, March 12, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., IHOP®Restaurants will host their annual Free Pancake Day® campaign to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including Primary Children’s Hospital. Funds donated at Utah IHOP®Restaurants on March 12 will benefit children receiving care at Primary Children’s Hospital.Guests visiting IHOP on March 12 can enjoy one free short stack of IHOP’s world-famous buttermilk pancakes during the designated time. In return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation for Primary Children’s Hospital.Funds raised through Utah IHOP® Restaurants will support Primary Children’s art and music therapy, charity care — for which Primary Children’s provided $18.1 million last year alone — and other programs.Last year, IHOP® Restaurants raised more than $100,000. This year, they’re asking for the public’s help to reach their goal of $125,000 to give to Primary Children’s Hospital.There is a limit of one free short stack per guest. The offer is valid at participating restaurants for dine-in only while supplies last, and is not valid with any other offer, special, coupon or discount.Leading up to Free Pancake Day®, IHOP selected three child chefs nationwide based on their pancake creations. Nellie, an 8-year-old Primary Children’s patient who receives 10-hour, daily kidney dialysis treatments for the rare Dense Deposit Disease, was selected to the IHOP Kids Chef Team for her pancake recipe, “PaNellie Unicorn Cakes.” The recipe features a colorful stack of pink and blue pancakes topped with frosting, whipped cream, sprinkles, berries, and a sugar-cone unicorn horn. Check out a video about Nellie and her PaNellie Unicorn Pancakes.



