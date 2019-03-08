Comfort Keepers Fort Myers To Sponsor Senior Prom Event for Elders March 23, 2019

We wanted to host an event that allowed for seniors to dress up in their nicest clothes, socially interact with each other, and simply have a blast.” — Dawn Pudlin, General Manager CK Ft. Myers

Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers will be hosting a Senior Prom event free of charge for senior citizens at the Bell Tower Fort Myers on March 23rd from 5:30 pm ‘til 8:30 pm.

Guests 60 years and older will get free admission into the Senior Prom event. Doors open at 5:30 pm, in which the first 100 guests will get a complimentary boutonniere or corsage upon entry. There will also be a free valet parking service for guests.

Guests should be sure to dress to impress for their prom event, for at the end of the night a Prom King and Queen will be chosen and announced.

“We wanted to host an event that allowed for seniors to dress up in their nicest clothes, socially interact with each other, and simply have a blast,” Comfort Keepers Manager Dawn Pudlin said. “We want them to feel special on their special night!”

There will be music throughout the evening for guests to enjoy and dance along to. Don’t worry, if the guests dance up an appetite, there will be food provided by Bell Tower vendors for them to enjoy.

The event will be sponsored by Comfort Keepers, Bell Tower, 96.9 WinkFM, and The Gulf Coast Humane Society. Comfort Keepers Fort Myers would like to thank all of those who have contributed to making this Senior Prom a reality for local seniors to enjoy.

“I can’t wait to see the seniors all dressed up and having a good time,” said Pudlin. “It will warm my heart and the hearts of many volunteers as well!”



Comfort Keepers Services Southwest Florida

If you are reaching the point where you need a companion for your elderly loved one or need senior care services, look to Comfort Keepers in Ft. Myers! We offer a multitude of services from respite care to dementia care. We also provide concierge services at some assisted living facilities in Lee and Collier counties. Contact us today for a free consultation!

