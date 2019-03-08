Indiegogo campaign to empower women with tuition-free education has started

The UniverseTy.org wants to offer tuition-free, tithe-based education for women and we invite you to support our vision and make it real.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UniverseTy that is envisioned as a tuition-free education for women from disadvantaged backgrounds has started its Indiegogo campaign, aiming to raise the first seed capital it needs to grow its alumni and courses.

The project is envisioned to function on two levels. The Executive education should be a revenue source to finance tithe-based studies on an undergraduate level so that undergraduate students can start their lives free of debt after they enter the workforce. This would enable them to make the right long-term choices that would make them as happy, and as healthy as possible.

The project website is at www.universety.org but its founders encourage everyone to focus and partake on the Indiegogo website and find the #MeToo project where they can support it.

One of the founders of the course is the so-called Master in Everything, as she has written master-level works on numerous topics. We encourage everyone to tell affluent and successful executives to join our program in order to create a world of equal opportunities. The world we want to create together is about equal chances and equal treatment.

The backers can buy two main executive education courses. The first is a Seven-day Executive experience starting at $6000 USD in the limited discounted period and going upward to $10000 USD outside the Indiegogo campaign. The other course is the weekend Executive education currently priced at $2000 at the Indiegogo campaign.

You can find more details about the Indiegogo campaign here:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tuition-free-university-for-the-strongest-women/x/20059674

Video intro into the UniverseTy



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.