Laura Disbro Inspires Hopeful Adventures through Personal Website with Her Poetic Prowess

Laura Disbro Inspires Hopeful Adventures

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passionate former magazine writer and journalist, and published poet Laura M. Disbro goes online with her timeless children’s book, Adventures with Miss Lola: The Magic Paper Ride: (insert author’s domain name). She blogs about youthful dreams in the hope of teaching the young generation to keep the faith on their dreams unwavering.Adventures with Miss Lola: The Magic Paper Ride is an adventure and children’s book that strongly stirs the imagination of kids. Although written mainly for kids, adult readers can also gain pieces of learning from the book—especially those who are on the verge of giving up on their dreams.Adventures with Miss Lola: The Magic Paper Ride is available for purchase through her website. To know more about Laura M. Disbro and her poetic prowess, visit her website or follow here on these social media platforms: https://lauradisbro.com/ https://www.facebook.com/AdventureswithMissLola/ , and https://www.instagram.com/adventureswithmisslola/ “Adventures with Miss Lola: The Magic Paper Ride”Written by Laura M. DisbroPublished by Xlibris Publishing CompanyPublished Date: June 2011Paperback: $15.99About the AuthorLaura M. Disbro was born and raised in Northeast Ohio. She is not a stranger to the writing world. She is a published poet and wrote for a local magazine for 5 years. Writing in a journalistic way became very easy to her. She also did her own photojournalism, as taking photos was one of her hobbies. She returned to school in 2004 at the age of 42, Auburn Career Center to obtain her GED. It was there that her instructor, Michelle Rodewald discovered her gift of words. She was asked to consider submitting her poetry and writings for publication in a book called Beginnings, published by Kent State University. 3 years in a row her writing was accepted and published. Also allowing her to attend the writers’ conference with her instructors in Columbus, Ohio.In 2005-2010 she was a writer of The Heart of Lake County Magazine, publisher Donna L. Robinson. Specifically, she writes about interviews of people such as Judges, happenings in the community, features of people, and other versatile topics depending on requests. Her hobbies include reading, writing, music, crafting and is an avid basketball fan. She is a strong advocate for literacy, especially for the young. She is a widow with 2 grown sons. She currently lives in Willoughby, Ohio with her youngest son, Joshua.Barnes and Noble invited Laura to be part of a local authors book signing, 2 years after she published the book. The book has the opportunity to be promoted on the local level in Northeast Ohio.



