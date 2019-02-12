Gene Lingerfelt Discusses Knowing God

Dr. Gene Lingerfelt

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Christians we are to grow up and mature in our walk with God, and every day of our lives we should be drawing closer to God. Pastor Gene Lingerfelt frequently says that it is possible for any believer to develop a closer relationship with God. This is in fact one of the goals of the Christian life.“But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever! Amen.” - 2 Peter -3:18What exactly does the Word of God have to say about a personal relationship with Jesus? In the Bible we have the very Word of God that has been given to us. Through reading the Bible, we can come to know God and we can develop a close, personal relationship with Him.“Through the bible, we establish a direct line to God,” explained Pastor Gene Lingerfelt. “Knowing God can be the greatest experience a human will ever have this side of heaven, and it’s important to learn how to get to know God from His Word.”In order to draw near to God, you have to understand exactly who He is, and this starts with daily communion with the Lord through reading His Word and by spending time in prayer and fellowship with Him.“Spending time in the Bible will help you to grow in your understanding of who God is. You will also learn His will and plan for your life,” according to Dr. Gene Lingerfelt . The Bible is literally a lamp or light unto our feet. (Psalm 119:105) When we live in the light of the Word in our daily lives in every area of life we will be less likely to stumble. People stumble and experience trouble when they walk in the darkness, doing their own thing, living life their own way.Life can throw many obstacles at us and it’s easy to forget about God’s Word and the promises of God in the midst of life’s busyness. That’s why it’s so important to set aside the time to study God’s Word every day. By meditating on God’s Word and by pushing yourself to learn and memorize Scripture, you can lift up your eyes, believe God, live by faith, and walk in the light. This will enable you to be a success in living for God and in your daily life.This is in fact the success formula that God gave Joshua.“Do not let this Book of the Law depart from your mouth; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.” - Joshua 1:8Set aside the time to spend time in God’s Word every day. Meditate on it and memorize it. Speak and declare the promises of God’s Word in your every day life. And work to line your life up with the Word. God’s way is always the best way and that is true in every area of life. God told Joshua, “Then you will be prosperous and successful.” Success is not automatic but God has given us a formula for success in His Word and we can apply it to our lives if we will TAKE ACTION.Some may wonder about this or that issue in light of what the Bible says, but that’s why Paul reminds us in Romans to renew our minds to God’s Word.“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” -Romans 12:2The culture may say that what’s wrong is right or what’s right is wrong. And every day things seem to become more crazy and wicked in the world we live in. But God’s ways are higher than our ways. If God says something is wrong, then it is wrong. If God says something is sinful, then it is sinful. And one of the best decisions you will ever make is this--If there is something in God’s Word that you should be doing that you aren’t, start doing it right way; and, if there are things in your life that you should NOT be doing, then stop doing them right away. Pastor Gene has shared many times that this was a decision he and Pastor Sue made many years ago that forever changed their lives for the better.As you read your Bible daily, implement what you learn and put the Word into practice. Become a DOER of God’s Word. As you obey God, you will be amazed at what God will do in your life. You will be BLESSED and INCREASED and you will experience the goodness of God in your life.A daily Bible reading is available on our web site.Or, you can also do the daily Bible reading through our FREE phone app.



