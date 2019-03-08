Ipro Announces the Return of The Sedona Conference® to its Ipro Tech Show

TEMPE, AZ, US, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ipro, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology announced today that The Sedona Conference will again produce CLE sessions at its annual user conference. The Sedona Conference will offer three accredited programs on Tuesday April 30, 2019:Legal Holds for Collections and Preservation: A Look at the New Sedona Guidelines;GDPR, CCPA and More: Round-up of State, Federal, and International Privacy Rules; andSocial Media and Mobile Devices – Updated Guidance on Preservation, Processing, and Producing Obligations.These programs, which draw from The Sedona Conference’s recently published Guidelines and other papers, offer an in depth look at three legal topic areas of critical importance to e-discovery practitioners.Legal HoldsA primer on legal hold law and the impact of the 2015 amendments to the Federal Rules;Determining the scope of the duty to preserve: recent court interpretations;The “reasonableness” standard in implementing preservation;The responsibilities of outside counsel in implementing preservation; andConsequences for failing to meet legal hold obligations.GDPR and PrivacyUnderstanding the long arm of the GDPR and how it affects e-discovery;Preparing for the California Consumer Privacy Act, even if you don’t do business in California;A rundown of new privacy efforts by state and local governments; andHow to do e-discovery in this era of heightened privacy concerns.The program will help you prepare for, and adjust to, the rapidly evolving privacy and data security environment that we all face today, and–more importantly–will face tomorrow.Social Media and Mobile DevicesSocial media discovery is now standard in almost all civil litigation;Text messaging is more prevalent than email in today’s business environment; andThird-party apps are replacing the applications and data that used to be behind the firewall.All sessions are eligible for Continuing Legal Education credit.“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with The Sedona Conference and are honored to have them as returning presenters at our show,” said Dean Brown, Ipro CEO.The conference will feature over 50 other informative breakouts that cover eDiscovery and trial presentation best practices. The show is designed to help users get maximum use of Ipro technology.In addition to the conference sessions, Ipro is hosting a Monday night Welcome Reception, a chance to meet and connect with the Ipro team. Tuesday night is a buffet style dinner, which provides networking opportunities with industry peers. Additionally, the company offers Product Training and Certifications before and after the conference. The show wraps up midday on Wednesday with final training on Thursday.Ipro Tech Show 2019 is held at Talking Stick Resort in beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona, which also offers visitors two golf courses, The Spa at Talking Stick, several live entertainment venues and a casino. Spring temperatures in Arizona average in the high 80’s, a perfect opportunity to get a head start on summer vacation with the family. Additional details and event registration can be found at https://techshow.iprotech.com Ipro – Simplifying the Process from Discovery to Trial.About IproIpro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services and support; bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it; desktop, On-prem or Cloud, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.About The Sedona ConferenceThe Sedona Conference (TSC) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) research and educational institute dedicated to the advanced study of law and policy in the areas of antitrust law, complex litigation, and intellectual property rights. The mission of TSC is to move the law forward in a reasoned and just way through the creation and publication of nonpartisan consensus commentaries and through advanced legal education for the bench and bar.



