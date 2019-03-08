Education in US Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Education -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Education refers to a process of facilitating learning through knowledge, skills, values, beliefs and certain habits. It is on its way to becoming a universal right and is likely to be available everywhere, to everyone without any hurdles. It is a powerful driver for development and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty, improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability. The education system in the United States has a decentralized system based on Federal Constitution, which holds power over education to the states and local authorities as well as to individual schools and higher education institutions.

The U.S. education system follows a specific pattern where early childhood education is followed by primary (elementary) school, middle school, secondary school (high school) and post-secondary (tertiary) education. Post-secondary education includes non-degree programs that lead to certificates and diplomas plus six-degree levels, which are, associate, bachelor, first professional, master, advanced intermediate and research doctorate. Education in the U.S. is compulsory for all students until sixteen or eighteen age depending upon the individual state.

The key factors driving growth of the U.S. education market include increasing per capita disposable income, rising merger and acquisition activities, increasing labor force participation of women and rising children population under age five. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this market include switching to online education programs, personal funding as major source of funding, increasing investment in education, greater use of technology in education, increasing international demand for the U.S. education, growing importance of early education, rise in education funding level and increasing demand for skilled labor. However, the growth of the market is being hindered by free public K-12 initiative, labor shortage, increased competition from foreign universities and legal and regulatory issues faced by postsecondary schools in the U.S.

The report “U.S. Education Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market along with the U.S. dependence on other countries for growth including China and India. The report profiles the key players of the market including Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Grand Canyon, Inc., Strayer Education, Inc. and 2U, Inc.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Participants in Education Industry

1.3 Type of Education Institutions

1.4 Structure of the U.S. Education System

1.5 Dynamics of Education System

1.6 Risk Associated

2. The U.S. Market Analysis

2.1 The U.S. Education Market Forecast

2.2 The U.S. Education Market by Segments

2.3 The U.S. Education Market by Profitability

2.4 The U.S. For-Profit Education Market

3. Market Segment Analysis

3.1 The U.S. K-12 Education Market

3.1.1 The U.S. K-12 Education Market Forecast

3.1.2 The U.S. K-12 Education Enrollment Forecast

3.1.3 The U.S. For-Profit K-12 Education Market Forecast

3.2 The U.S. Postsecondary Education Market

3.2.1 The U.S. Postsecondary Education Market Forecast

3.2.2 The U.S. For-Profit Postsecondary Education Market Forecast

3.2.3 The U.S. Postsecondary Education Enrollment Forecast

3.3 The U.S. Corporate Training Market

3.3.1 The U.S. Corporate Training Market Forecast

3.3.2 The U.S For-Profit Corporate Training Market Forecast

3.3.3 The U.S. Corporate Training Spending Per Employee Forecast

3.3.4 The U.S. Corporate Training Spending Per-Employee by Company Size

3.3.5 The U.S. Corporate Training Delivery Channels by Company Size

3.4 The U.S. Child Care Education Market

3.4.1 The U.S. Child Care Education Market Forecast

3.4.2 The U.S. Child Care Market by Profitability

3.4.3 The U.S. For-Profit Child Care Market Forecast

3.4.4 Average State Spending Forecast Per Child for Child Care

3.4.5 Strategic State and Federal Funding Areas in Child Care Education

4. Student Immigration Analysis

4.1 International Students in the U.S.

4.2 New International Students Enrollment in the U.S.

4.3 The U.S. Share of Internationally Mobile Students

4.4 The U.S. Share of International Students by Academic Level

4.5 International Students in the U.S. by Origin

4.5.1 Total Chinese Students in the U.S.

4.5.2 Total Indian Students in the U.S.

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Per Capita Disposable Income

5.1.2 Increasing Merger & Acquisition Activities

5.1.3 Increasing Labor Force Participation of Women

5.1.4 Rising Population of Children under Age Five in the U.S

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Students Switching to Online Education for Convenience

5.2.2 Personal Funding as Major Source for International Students

5.2.3 Increasing Investment in Education

5.2.4 Greater Use of Technology in Education

5.2.5 International Demand for U.S. Education

5.2.6 Increasing Demand for Skilled Labor

5.2.7 Increase in Educational Funding level

5.2.8 Growing Importance of Early Education

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Free Public Pre-K Initiative Threat to For-Profit Operators

5.3.2 Labor Shortage

5.3.3 Increased Competition from Foreign Universities

5.3.4 Legal & Regulatory Issues faced by Postsecondary Schools

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The U.S. Market

6.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 The U.S. For-Profit Child Care Companies by Capacity

6.1.3 The U.S. Postsecondary School Operators by Revenue

6.1.4 The U.S. Postsecondary School Operators by Revenue Per Student

6.1.5 The U.S. Postsecondary School Operators by Total Enrollment

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Bright Horizons Family Solutions

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Strayer Education, Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 2U (TWOU), Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

