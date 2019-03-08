Core Banking Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Core Banking Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Global Core Banking Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Core Banking Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Core Banking Software market are increasing demand for advanced banking technologies and growing need of operating customer accounts for single server. In addition, managing customer account efficiently so that customer can anytime visit in the bank and gain information of their account and increasing adoption of it in bank for centralized management are some other factors which propelling the market growth of core banking software. The major restraining factor of global Core Banking Software market are lack of awareness among enterprises about modern banking technologies and no synchronization between core banking solution and global industry expectations. Core banking software is that software which is used for recording and managing banks customer transaction made to their account. These software are adopted by number of banks for easy flow of banking activities, enhanced risk management and are able to monitor the transaction activities from any branch of bank. Core banking software offers benefits such as reduce operational costs, minimize human intervention thereby limiting factor, makes the internal staff more competent, facilitates decision making through reporting & analytics, reduction of risks with the help of optimum checks & safety and increases employee efficiency.

The regional analysis of Global Core Banking Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of advance core banking solution software by prime banks in the region. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global Core Banking Software market due to implementation of core banking solution by banks. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing awareness among banks to adopt advanced banking technologies in developing countries such as China and India.

The major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE

Oracle

Infosys

FIS

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services

Temenos Group

Finastra

Unisys

HCL Technologies

Infrasoft Technologies

Fiserv

Jack Henry & Associates

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Retail Banks

Private Banks

Corporate Banks

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Core Banking Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Core Banking Software Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Core Banking Software Market, by Applications, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Core Banking Software Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Core Banking Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Core Banking Software Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Core Banking Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labor Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Core Banking Software Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance - Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Core Banking Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Software

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Services

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

