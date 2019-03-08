B2B Telecommunications Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “B2B Telecommunications Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Global B2B Telecommunications Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The B2B Telecommunications Market is continuously growing in global scenario in surging trend over the coming years. The major driving factor of global B2B Telecommunications market is surging adoption of Internet-of-Things (IoT). IoT technology is gaining grip as it is cost efficient and offers various benefit to its users. Reduces cost of broadband data storage and availability of telecom network in remote areas is also a major factors which boosting the market growth of B2B telecommunication. However, the data security & privacy concern and complexity to identifying the opportunities lying beyond the market are the factors which limiting the market growth of global B2B telecommunication market. B2B telecommunication is defines any communication between business to business or opposed to between business and clients or client to client. These communication take many forms. B2B telecommunication providers maintain systems that transmit data, text, sound, voice a video, which allows for direct between businesses. B2B telecommunication offers various benefits such as improved communication quality, enhanced team collaboration, increased flexibility, premier customer service, increases awareness, refined messaging and integration with legacy system.

The regional analysis of Global B2B Telecommunications Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to faster adoption of cloud VoIP services. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global B2B Telecommunications market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to adoption of advanced telecom services in developing countries such as China, India and South Korea and development in the media and entertainment industry.

The major market player included in this report are:

Comarch SA

Duetsche Telekom AG

NTT Communications

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

AT&T

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Organization Type:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Solution:

Unified Communication and Collaboration

VoIP

WAN

Cloud Services

M2M Communication

By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global B2B Telecommunications Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. B2B Telecommunications Market, by Organization Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. B2B Telecommunications Market, by Solution, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. B2B Telecommunications Market, by Deployment Model, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. B2B Telecommunications Market, by Applications, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.5. B2B Telecommunications Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. B2B Telecommunications Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. B2B Telecommunications Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. B2B Telecommunications Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. B2B Telecommunications Market, by Organization Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance - Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. B2B Telecommunications Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Large Enterprises

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Small & Medium Enterprises

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

