Global Machine Vision Systems | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025
Machine vision is the technology and methods used to provide imaging-based automatic inspection and analysis for such applications as automatic inspection, process control, and robot guidance, usually in industry.
The global Machine Vision Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Machine Vision Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Machine Vision Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cognex Corporation
Teledyne Technologies
Keyence
National Instruments
Texas Instruments
Basler AG
Baumer Optronic
Sick
Omron
Canon
Qualcomm
Scorpion Vision Ltd
Allied Vision Technologies
IDS Imaging Development Systems
OmniVision
DataLogic
Microscan Systems
ISRA Vision AG
FLIR Systems
Dalsa
Hermary Opto Electronics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Vision Sensor
Camera
Camera Lens
Light Source
Other
Segment by Application
Healthcare
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Intelligent Transportation System
Other
Table Of Contents:
1 Machine Vision Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Machine Vision Systems
1.2 Machine Vision Systems Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Machine Vision Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Vision Sensor
1.2.3 Camera
1.2.4 Camera Lens
1.2.5 Light Source
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Machine Vision Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Machine Vision Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Intelligent Transportation System
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Machine Vision Systems Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Machine Vision Systems Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Machine Vision Systems Market Size
1.5.1 Global Machine Vision Systems Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Machine Vision Systems Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Machine Vision Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Machine Vision Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Machine Vision Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Machine Vision Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Machine Vision Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Machine Vision Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Machine Vision Systems Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Machine Vision Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Machine Vision Systems Business
7.1 Cognex Corporation
7.1.1 Cognex Corporation Machine Vision Systems Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Machine Vision Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Cognex Corporation Machine Vision Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Teledyne Technologies
7.2.1 Teledyne Technologies Machine Vision Systems Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Machine Vision Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Teledyne Technologies Machine Vision Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Keyence
7.3.1 Keyence Machine Vision Systems Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Machine Vision Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Keyence Machine Vision Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 National Instruments
7.4.1 National Instruments Machine Vision Systems Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Machine Vision Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 National Instruments Machine Vision Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Texas Instruments
7.5.1 Texas Instruments Machine Vision Systems Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Machine Vision Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Texas Instruments Machine Vision Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
