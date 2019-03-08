Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Machine Vision Systems | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

Machine vision is the technology and methods used to provide imaging-based automatic inspection and analysis for such applications as automatic inspection, process control, and robot guidance, usually in industry.

The global Machine Vision Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Machine Vision Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Machine Vision Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Cognex Corporation 
Teledyne Technologies 
Keyence 
National Instruments 
Texas Instruments 
Basler AG 
Baumer Optronic 
Sick 
Omron 
Canon 
Qualcomm 
Scorpion Vision Ltd 
Allied Vision Technologies 
IDS Imaging Development Systems 
OmniVision 
DataLogic 
Microscan Systems 
ISRA Vision AG 
FLIR Systems 
Dalsa 
Hermary Opto Electronics

 

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Vision Sensor 
Camera 
Camera Lens 
Light Source 
Other

Segment by Application 
Healthcare 
Automotive 
Consumer Electronics 
Intelligent Transportation System 
Other

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Machine Vision Systems Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Machine Vision Systems 
1.2 Machine Vision Systems Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Machine Vision Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Vision Sensor 
1.2.3 Camera 
1.2.4 Camera Lens 
1.2.5 Light Source 
1.2.6 Other 
1.3 Machine Vision Systems Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Machine Vision Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Healthcare 
1.3.3 Automotive 
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics 
1.3.5 Intelligent Transportation System 
1.3.6 Other 
1.4 Global Machine Vision Systems Market by Region 
1.4.1 Global Machine Vision Systems Market Size Region 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.5 Global Machine Vision Systems Market Size 
1.5.1 Global Machine Vision Systems Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Machine Vision Systems Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Machine Vision Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Machine Vision Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.2 Global Machine Vision Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.3 Global Machine Vision Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.4 Manufacturers Machine Vision Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 
2.5 Machine Vision Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Machine Vision Systems Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Machine Vision Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Machine Vision Systems Business 
7.1 Cognex Corporation 
7.1.1 Cognex Corporation Machine Vision Systems Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Machine Vision Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Cognex Corporation Machine Vision Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Teledyne Technologies 
7.2.1 Teledyne Technologies Machine Vision Systems Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Machine Vision Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Teledyne Technologies Machine Vision Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 Keyence 
7.3.1 Keyence Machine Vision Systems Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Machine Vision Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 Keyence Machine Vision Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 National Instruments 
7.4.1 National Instruments Machine Vision Systems Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Machine Vision Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 National Instruments Machine Vision Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 Texas Instruments 
7.5.1 Texas Instruments Machine Vision Systems Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Machine Vision Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 Texas Instruments Machine Vision Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 

 

