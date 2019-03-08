Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Coconut Water Drinks Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025

Global Coconut Water Drinks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Coconut water, less commonly coconut juice, is the clear liquid inside coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). In early development, it serves as a suspension for the endosperm of the coconut during the nuclear phase of development. As growth continues, the endosperm matures into its cellular phase and deposits into the rind of the coconut pulp. The liquid inside young coconuts is often preferred to the liquid of a ripened coconut. 
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. 
The global Coconut Water Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Coconut Water Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Coconut Water Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Coconut Water Drinks in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Coconut Water Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Coconut Water Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
VITA COCO 
Pepsico 
Coca-Cola(Zico) 
Green Coco Europe 
Taste Nirvana 
C2O Pure Coconut Water 
Tradecons GmbH 
UFC Coconut Water 
Edward & Sons 
Maverick Brands 
Amy & Brian 
CHI Coconut Water 
Grupo Serigy 
Sococo 
PECU 
Koh Coconut 
CocoJal

 

Market size by Product 
Mixed Coconut Water 
Pure Coconut Water 
Market size by End User 
0-14 yrs 
15-34 yrs 
35-54 yrs 
55 yrs up

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 


The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Coconut Water Drinks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Coconut Water Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Coconut Water Drinks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of Coconut Water Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Coconut Water Drinks Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Coconut Water Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Mixed Coconut Water 
1.4.3 Pure Coconut Water 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Coconut Water Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 0-14 yrs 
1.5.3 15-34 yrs 
1.5.4 35-54 yrs 
1.5.5 55 yrs up 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Coconut Water Drinks Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Coconut Water Drinks Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Coconut Water Drinks Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Coconut Water Drinks Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Coconut Water Drinks Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Coconut Water Drinks Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 VITA COCO 
11.1.1 VITA COCO Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 VITA COCO Coconut Water Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 VITA COCO Coconut Water Drinks Products Offered 
11.1.5 VITA COCO Recent Development 
11.2 Pepsico 
11.2.1 Pepsico Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Pepsico Coconut Water Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Pepsico Coconut Water Drinks Products Offered 
11.2.5 Pepsico Recent Development 
11.3 Coca-Cola(Zico) 
11.3.1 Coca-Cola(Zico) Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 Coca-Cola(Zico) Coconut Water Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Coca-Cola(Zico) Coconut Water Drinks Products Offered 
11.3.5 Coca-Cola(Zico) Recent Development 
11.4 Green Coco Europe 
11.4.1 Green Coco Europe Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Green Coco Europe Coconut Water Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Green Coco Europe Coconut Water Drinks Products Offered 
11.4.5 Green Coco Europe Recent Development 
11.5 Taste Nirvana 
11.5.1 Taste Nirvana Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Taste Nirvana Coconut Water Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Taste Nirvana Coconut Water Drinks Products Offered 
11.5.5 Taste Nirvana Recent Development 

 

Continued…….                                                      

 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, World & Regional


