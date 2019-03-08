Solar Home Lighting Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The grid-tied solar segment accounted for more than 80% of the total market share and dominated the solar home lighting market.

In terms of geography, this market study estimates that APAC will account for about 39% of the share of the solar home lighting market and dominate this industry by 2023. Majority of countries covered in the APAC region lie in the tropical or sub-tropical regions and this plays a significant role in contributing to the growth of the solar products market. Additionally, recent government initiatives for the development of solar infrastructure in APAC countries will also propel the demand for solar home lighting products in the region.

The global Solar Home Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Home Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Home Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Tata Power Solar Systems

GE Renewable Energy

Sanyo Solar

Ascent Solar

Phillips

Sharp

Su-Kam

AUO

Solarcentury

Shenzhen Yingli New Energy Resources

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Grid-Tied Solar Home Lighting

Off-Grid Solar Home Lighting

Segment by Application

City

Countryside

