Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuy Market Research Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market 2019 Key Players, Segmentation and Demand Forecast to 2025 ”.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 102 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

A database-management system is a computer-software application that interacts with end-users, other applications and the database itself to capture and analyze data. 

The key factor contributing to the global database management system market is extensive computers use in industries. 

In 2018, the global Database Management Systems (DBMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Database Management Systems (DBMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Database Management Systems (DBMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
BMC Software 
Oracle 
IBM 
CA Technologies 
Couchbase Server 
Enterprise DB Software Solution 
Embarcadero Technologies 
MongoDB 
HP 
InterSystems 
MetaMatrix 
Microsoft 
Neo Technology 
SAP 
SAS Institute 
Pitney Bowes 
Bradmark Technologies 
TIBCO 
Vision Solutions 
VoltDB

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3694749-global-database-management-systems-dbms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Database Application Builder 
Database Encryption 
Backup 
Recovery 
Data Scaling 
Replication

Market segment by Application, split into 
Banking & Financial 
Government 
Hospitality 
Healthcareand Life Sciences 
Education 
Media & Entertainment 
Professional Service 
Telecom & IT

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3694749-global-database-management-systems-dbms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Database Application Builder 
1.4.3 Database Encryption 
1.4.4 Backup 
1.4.5 Recovery 
1.4.6 Data Scaling 
1.4.7 Replication 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Banking & Financial 
1.5.3 Government 
1.5.4 Hospitality 
1.5.5 Healthcareand Life Sciences 
1.5.6 Education 
1.5.7 Media & Entertainment 
1.5.8 Professional Service 
1.5.9 Telecom & IT 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

……….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 BMC Software 
12.1.1 BMC Software Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction 
12.1.4 BMC Software Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 BMC Software Recent Development 
12.2 Oracle 
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction 
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development 
12.3 IBM 
12.3.1 IBM Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction 
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development 
12.4 CA Technologies 
12.4.1 CA Technologies Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction 
12.4.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 CA Technologies Recent Development 
12.5 Couchbase Server 
12.5.1 Couchbase Server Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction 
12.5.4 Couchbase Server Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Couchbase Server Recent Development 
12.6 Enterprise DB Software Solution 
12.6.1 Enterprise DB Software Solution Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction 
12.6.4 Enterprise DB Software Solution Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Enterprise DB Software Solution Recent Development 
12.7 Embarcadero Technologies 
12.7.1 Embarcadero Technologies Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction 
12.7.4 Embarcadero Technologies Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Embarcadero Technologies Recent Development 

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Lithium Ion Battery for EVs Market 2019 Professional Survey Report 2019
Charcoal Briquette Machines Market 2019 | Synopsis 2024
Global Aircraft Towelette Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2025
View All Stories From This Author