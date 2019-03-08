MOOCs Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global MOOCs Market

This report studies the global MOOCs market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global MOOCs market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

MOOC platform allows evaluation of the performance and quality of upgraded education technology and networks so that the highest level of customer satisfaction can be achieved. The inability of colleges and universities worldwide to meet the global demand for education through new campus development and the presence of reliable online learning technologies are the driving forces of the MOOC market.

MOOCs provide free online courses to the learners by offering a flexible and an affordable way of learning new skills. Many vendors providing MOOCs also have started giving out certifications for a minimal fee.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Coursera

edX

FutureLearn

iversity

MiríadaX

Udemy

Udacity

XuetangX

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

xMOOCs

cMOOCs

Market segment by Application, split into

Technology subjects

Business and management subjects

Arts and humanities subjects

Science subjects

Other subjects

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of MOOCs in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MOOCs are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

MOOCs Manufacturers

MOOCs Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

MOOCs Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the MOOCs market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global MOOCs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of MOOCs

1.1 MOOCs Market Overview

1.1.1 MOOCs Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global MOOCs Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 MOOCs Market by Type

1.3.1 xMOOCs

1.3.2 cMOOCs

1.4 MOOCs Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Technology subjects

1.4.2 Business and management subjects

1.4.3 Arts and humanities subjects

1.4.4 Science subjects

1.4.5 Other subjects

2 Global MOOCs Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 MOOCs Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Coursera

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 MOOCs Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 edX

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 MOOCs Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 FutureLearn

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 MOOCs Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Continued…

