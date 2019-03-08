Low-Code Development Platforms 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Low-Code Development Platforms Software Market
In 2018, the global Low-Code Development Platforms Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Low-Code Development Platforms Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Low-Code Development Platforms Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
OutSystems
Mendix
FileMaker
Salesforce
Zoho Creator
Visual LANSA
KiSSFLOW
Spring Boot
Zudy
Domino
Ninox
Appian
Pega
WaveMaker
LiveCode
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Low-Code Development Platforms Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Low-Code Development Platforms Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
