Global Short Video Platforms Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Short Video Platforms Market
At present, Short Video Platforms become the hottest Internet exchange information platform in the world.
In 2017, the global Short Video Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Short Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Facebook(Instagram)
Snapchat
ByteDance(Toutiao)
SNOW(B612)
Vimeo
Tencent(Weishi)
Beijing Wei Ran Internet Technology
Meipai
YIXIA
Kuaishou
Doupai
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Live and Video
Video
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Entertainment
Public Performance
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
