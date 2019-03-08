Global Short Video Platforms Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Short Video Platforms Market

At present, Short Video Platforms become the hottest Internet exchange information platform in the world.

In 2017, the global Short Video Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Short Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Facebook(Instagram)

Snapchat

ByteDance(Toutiao)

SNOW(B612)

Vimeo

Tencent(Weishi)

Beijing Wei Ran Internet Technology

Meipai

YIXIA

Kuaishou

Doupai

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Live and Video

Video

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Entertainment

Public Performance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Short Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Short Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

