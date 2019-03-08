An Evening Under the Stars May 13 2019

Benefit to ReBuild Barlow Respiratory Hospital

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barlow Respiratory Hospital Announces New Date for 2019 BenefitOn Monday May 13, 2019 Barlow Respiratory Hospital will open their historic Los Angeles campus for An Evening Under the Stars . The fundraising dinner will benefit the campaign to ReBuild Barlow , to create an entirely new state of the art hospital within the walls of an existing building and complete a long-planned seismic retrofit of the 1927 main hospital building.Honoring Gilbert A. Cedillo, LA City Councilmember and Ron Cey, LA Dodgers Legendwith Special Guest Charley Steiner, LA Dodgers Radio AnnouncerIndividual tickets are $500 https://www.barlowhospital.org/an-evening-under-the-stars/ Event Co-Chairs: Carrie Brillstein ~ Earl E. Gales, Jr. ~ Diane Naegele ~ Dave Thorson ~ Dan WeinsteinThe event takes place on the lawn of Barlow Respiratory Hospital near downtown Los Angeles and features locally sourced wine and gourmet dinner.Barlow Respiratory Hospital is the only not-for-profit respiratory hospital in Los Angeles and is recognized for excellence in treating medically complex patients dependent on a ventilator to breathe.Barlow is a long-term acute care hospital (LTCH) and is a national leader in Ventilator Weaning. The hospital has been awarded the Gold Seal of Approval® for Disease Specific Certification for Respiratory Failure by the Joint Commission which establishes the hospital as a leader in ventilator weaning and management. There are less than two dozen hospitals nationwide that have achieved this certification and Barlow is the only one on the West Coast. Barlow has also earned designation as Passy Muir Center of Excellence, the only one in the Western United States, awarded as a result of demonstration of a high standard of care for patients with tracheotomies, on and off the ventilator.Barlow is an affiliated teaching facility for USC's Keck School of Medicine and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Physicians from hospitals throughout California, including several in the top ten listing of US News and World Report Best Hospitals, refer patients to Barlow Respiratory Hospital for care.The Campaign to ReBuild Barlow is already underway with a seismic retrofit that extends the life of the historic 1927 hospital building in Los Angeles and expands services by creating a brand new state-of-the-art hospital in an adjoining building. The hospital remains operational during construction. # # #



