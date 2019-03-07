priMED Medical Products Selected as One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2019

David Welsh, President & CEO and Andee Atienza, Customer Service Representative priMED Mosaic Centre, Edmonton priMED Amazing Race Team Building Event

For the second year in a row, Edmonton-based priMED Medical Products has been recognized as one of Canada’s “Best Managed Companies” by Deloitte.

Great employees are the lifeblood of any company, and we are fortunate to have some of the most driven, team-oriented and mutually-supportive people in the industry.” — David Welsh

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Year in a Row priMED has Received the HonourEdmonton-based priMED, a privately-owned global medical product manufacturing company , has been recognized as one of Canada’s “Best Managed Companies” for 2019 by Deloitte. It is the second year in a row priMED was included on the list. Additionally, they were recently selected as one of “Alberta’s Top 75 Employers” by Mediacorp Canada.Sometimes called “The Google of Surgical Supplies,” for their expansive business footprint, high-tech innovations and high-energy, high-engagement culture, priMED employs more than 50 professionals locally and nearly one thousand internationally. Their products such as single-use surgical face masks, examination gloves, gowns, covers, bandages and tape are used by nearly every hospital across Canada and thousands of others worldwide. priMED was founded in 1995 as a sourcing company but since 2005 have manufactured their own goods.The annual Deloitte “ Canada’s Best Managed Companies ” list is Canada’s leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies undergo a rigorous application process, but only the best are awarded the prestigious designation.“We’re very proud to be recognized by Deloitte for the second year in a row,” said priMED President David Welsh. “Great employees are the lifeblood of any company, and we are fortunate to have some of the most driven, team-oriented and mutually-supportive people in the industry. They are the cornerstone of our success and responsible for the spirit of our entire organization.”priMED’s focus on promoting community and relationships is reflected in the company’s own priMED Mosaic Centre , which is Alberta’s first net-zero, LEED Platinum Certified commercial building. Powered and heated by geothermal walls, nearly 30% of the building is devoted to human interaction with expansive common areas including an oversized kitchen, outdoor decks, on-site daycare and a restaurant. As part of its integration with the community, the priMED Mosaic Centre’s facilities are also available to rent for private events such as team meetings, birthday parties, wedding receptions and any other types of special events.Among the employee benefits, priMED offers each employee two full days of paid time off to volunteer through its “90 Days of Giving” initiative which in 2018 provided more than 800 volunteer hours to charitable organizations such as the Edmonton Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Earth Group, the Stollery Children’s Hospital, the Edmonton Humane Society and Canadian Blood Services.About priMED Medical Products:Established in 1995, priMED Medical Products is a dynamic, global manufacturer specializing in high-quality medical products. As a leading Canadian medical product provider to hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities, priMED also offers branded, co-branded and private label products and services to its customers and international partners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.