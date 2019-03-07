Backpack Kid Russell Horning Keeps Busy Between School, Charity, and His Debut Album

Russell Horning Backpack Kid

LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backpack Kid has taken over the online scene with his “Flossing” dance and other viral choreography. In his spare time, he keeps up with school, practices new dances for his online fans, donates to local and distant charities, and works steadily on his music career––which took off early this year with the release of his debut EP SwagPack Kid. Backpack Kid (or Russell Horning to his friends and family) gained fame just a couple of years ago but has already developed a worldwide reputation for whacky choreography. His stardom took off when he appeared with his “Flossing” dance alongside pop superstar Katy Perry on the SNL stage. Since then, he’s kept extremely busy entertaining his thousands of online fans and prepping for the release of his debut EP.The album, SwagPack Kid, grabbed the attention of trending news publishers when he released his first single titled “Drip On Boat” on his 17th birthday. The project finally concluded after a year and a half of steady work, and Backpack Kid was more than happy to share the progress with his fans while celebrating his birthday.“The only thing I ask from everybody for my birthday is to enjoy the EP as much as I do,” Backpack Kid Russell Horning told the press. “No money, no games, that’s all I want for my birthday.”The lead single from the EP, "Drip on Boat," features rapper Swaghollywood and arrived with a quintessential music video with goofy themes inspired by the Napoleon Dynamite film. Not long after the first single’s release, Backpack Kid dropped the second song and video from the album titled Swagpack Kid which also features rapper Swaghollywood.He never expected his fame to explode as it did––basically overnight––but Russell Horning has worked diligently to keep up his celebrity and give his fans something to look forward to ever since. In addition, the 17-year-old rapper and dancer keeps up with his grades and uses free time for charity and giving back to the community.Backpack Kid had his start in performing at the Aurora Theater of Gwinnett County, and he regularly supports the art center when he can and works alongside their talent. He’s worked with groups like the Lawrenceville Housing Authority, Families of Children Under Stress (FOCUS) and Gwinnett County Public schools as well. He supports the Boys and Girls Club of America and helps them push their mission to “enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” In addition, he attends fundraising walks and donates personal belongings to auctions raising funds for philanthropic causes. Russell Horning is a true friend to his fans and encourages them through positive messages of togetherness and friendship in his online videos. He’s sent letters of congratulations to his fans as well as autographed photos to brighten the day of those who were struggling.Backpack Kid is as busy a celebrity as any, but he’s careful to carve out time for the things he cares about most and the people who’ve supported him along his journey.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.