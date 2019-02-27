Backpack Kid Russell Horning Supports Outreaches like the Salvation Army and the Navy Marine Corp Relief Society

LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary internet sensation Russell Horning , known online by his creative Backpack Kid handle, is a regular supporter of various organizations and national outreach programs. Among other notable charities, Backpack Kid donates to the Salvation Army and the Navy Marine Corp Relief to support their missions in local neighborhoods. Backpack Kid Russell Horning has reached international fame in no time thanks to his wacky choreography, his meme-worthy performances, and his positive activism. His famous “Flossing” dance has reached millions of viewers around the world and has been incorporated into many pop culture staples.Backpack Kid also sets an example for fellow celebrities and fans alike, using his fame to spread positivity and encouraging others to give back to their communities. While he’s an active member and volunteer of many organizations and charities, he often focuses on uplifting youth and inspiring them to achieve their dreams.He’s made appearances at major Zumba conferences as a motivational speaker and has appeared at under-funded elementary schools with backpacks and supplies for the students. Backpack Kid has also worked with the Lawrenceville Housing Authority, Families of Children Under Stress (FOCUS) and Gwinnett County Public schools in different capacities.Backpack Kid Russell Horning is also a regular supporter of the Navy Marine Corp Relief Society, which he has a personal connection to (Russell’s older brother is a Marine stationed at Norfolk Navy base). Through volunteer work and fund donation, Backpack Kid is able to further the society’s mission to bring support and relief to veterans and their families.The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is a partner of the Navy and Marine Corps who together provide financial, educational, and other assistance to members of the Naval Service of the United States. In addition, they also provide support to eligible family members and survivors in need. They’re a non-profit organization using financial and non-financial resources to identify solutions that meet emerging needs. Through the organization’s efforts, and the efforts of supporters like Backpack Kid, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society encourages individual financial responsibility and helps improve financial skills for all their clients.The spirit of giving is something Backpack Kid is passionate about, and he regularly donates to charities like the Salvation Army in addition working with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.Most people aren’t strangers to the Salvation Army, but many don’t understand the charity’s full scope. People like Russell Horning carry on the organization’s mission to improve local communities by donating clothes, showing support, furthering education, and being positive role models in their neighborhoods. The Salvation Army assists approximately 25 million Americans annually in various aspects, but they also serve in 130 countries around the globe.Backpack Kid is still only a teen, but he’s already attracted a large international following. By being a positive, giving role model, he hopes he can get both his fans and fellow celebrities involved in more charitable efforts to improve our nation’s communities.



