Women Break Their Silence On Medical Cannabis Use

An increasing number of Canadian women are choosing cannabis to treat their ailments and care for loved ones.” — according to Green Relief

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An increasing number of Canadian women are choosing cannabis to treat their ailments and care for loved ones, according to Green Relief , Canada’s leading licensed producer of medical cannabis growing by way of aquaponics.“We are finding it’s women who are more engaged in their health, and women who are making the health-care decisions in their households, and more likely to care for family members when they get sick,” says Lyn Bravo, Co-founder of Green Relief. “As part of the trend, more women are choosing medical cannabis to meet their health and wellness needs, making them one of the fastest growing consumer groups in the industry.”As more Canadians are turning to the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids (the cannabis plant’s chemical compounds) to enhance their quality of life, the percentage of Green Relief’s female patient base has increased from 38 to 50 percent over the last year.According to Strainprint Technologies, a software application that allows patients to track and optimize their medical cannabis treatment, these women are using cannabinoids, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), to manage depression and anxiety, and alleviate PMS and endometriosis symptoms, as well as other women’s health issues.Other women are relying on cannabinoid therapy to reduce the frequency of seizures they, or their family members, experience when other anti-seizure drugs have failed. Below are some of their stories:A mother's crusade. Lanai Carter is the mother of Lindsay Carter, 21, Australia’s medical cannabis “poster boy” who suffers from life-threatening focal seizures caused by a brain tumour and epilepsy. Since Lindsay’s first violent seizure at age 14, Lanai has worked tirelessly to petition both the Australian and Canadian governments to gain special access to medical cannabis products from licensed producers, such as Green Relief. For Lindsay, it’s THC, a naturally occurring compound in cannabis, that mitigates his seizures. Whereas Lindsay can experience up to 20 seizures per day, with access to medical cannabis, these are reduced to just a handful a week.A community leader. Ashleigh Brown is the co-founder of SheCann, a safe and welcoming online group for Canadian women to share their experiences with medical cannabis. A mother of two, Ashleigh suffered a massive tonic-clonic seizure in 2009, after which she began to experience 150-180 seizures per month. She lost her job, her licence, her house, her relationship – and her ability to mother. These debilitating seizures persisted until 2016, when Ashleigh discovered CBD, a compound in cannabis with therapeutic benefits. After taking CBD for just a few days, Ashleigh was seizure free for over a 24-hour period for the first time in seven years. Watch Ashleigh’s story.Green Relief’s leading team of women:Clarissa Vasquez, Client Care Specialist, is on the frontline at Green Relief, where she encounters stories such as those above daily. In her role, Clarissa assists patients in finding the right medical cannabis products to target their ailments, while guiding them through responsible use to ensure maximum benefit. “Every day, I’m inspired by the conversations I have with patients, and the impact medical cannabis has made in improving their lives,” says Clarissa.Sophie Hornsveld, Co-master Grower, oversees the production of cannabis at Green Relief from seed to harvest. She uses her horticultural expertise to plan future grows and forecast output, and works closely with Green Relief’s aquaponics team to ensure optimum crop yields. When Sophie’s grandmother broke her back several years ago, she relied on opioid pain killers for relief. “My grandmother was constantly falling asleep, and tired. She could no longer follow conversations, and had a hard time living a full-quality life,” Sophie says. “When she switched from opioids to CBD oil, she began to feel more energized and coherent, and to progress with her physiotherapy. Cannabis improved her life, and I’m happy to be a part of this life-changing industry.”Melanie Pearson, Head of Aquaponics, was attracted to the medical cannabis industry by Green Relief’s fish-fuelled growing process. It’s knowing her role plays a big part in enhancing the lives of others, however, that’s got her hooked. An environmental scientist, Melanie oversees Green Relief’s innovative aquaponics system, which combines raising fish with growing plants hydroponically. It’s a unique position that’s earned Melanie a playful nickname among her colleagues. “After years of schooling, I never thought I’d be called ‘fish mom’ at work,” says Melanie, who can sometimes be caught singing to her fish. In an aquaponics ecosystem, fish produce waste that microbes convert into plant food. In absorbing these nutrients, the plants purify the water, returning it to the fish tanks. “It’s all part of Green Relief’s sustainable business model,” Melanie says.Lyn Bravo, Green Relief Co-founder, discovered the benefits of aquaponics, one of the world’s most sustainable forms of agriculture, in 2012. A landscape architect, Lyn was a paramount figure in establishing Green Relief’s state-of-the-art aquaponic technology, which is housed inside an energy-efficient, earth-sheltered facility in Hamilton’s countryside. In addition to conserving water, aquaponic yields are greater, reducing the overall footprint Green Relief requires to grow its plants. As such, Lyn was able to restore eight hectares (20 acres) of Green Relief’s 20-hectare (50-acre) property into wetlands, forest, and meadow, providing wildlife habitats, soil rejuvenation, and erosion control to the site. Equally important is the people, planet, profit model (triple bottom line) Lyn envisioned for Green Relief, which places as much importance on its employees, the community, and the environment as it does on profits. Lyn leads her employees on nature walks, donates fish from Green Relief’s aquaponic systems to local shelters, and plants trees on the property to offset carbon emissions. Lyn is also the host of Dead Set On Living, a podcast that delves into alternative health practices that complement the use of medical cannabis to improve quality of life.Green Relief is Canada's leading licensed producer of medical cannabis using aquaponics to sustainably grow its plants. Please visit www.greenrelief.ca for more info.To book an interview or request a tour of Green Relief please contact:Chris Binet, Publicist, Blend PR

