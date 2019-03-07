Arctic Wolf Photography Exhibition in New York City

Arctic wolf photo exhibition invite

To raise awareness about Climate Change and to support The Wolf Conservation Center

Once we take responsibility for actions in our daily lives and stay mindful of the environment, we can slow the process of global warming.” — Ejaz Khan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A PHOTO EXHIBITION WITH EJAZ KHAN AND THE WOLF CONSERVATION CENTERMarch 14th, 20196PM-10PM EST.Ejaz Khan Art Gallery260 West 36th Street, 2nd floorNew York, NY 10018You are invited to attend the photo exhibition of never seen before images of the Arctic Wolf. I am reaching out to you because I believe you would support the movement towards helping endangered animals/climate change and that your voice will have a significant impact in spreading the message.I am a fashion and wildlife photographer. On one of my expeditions to the Arctic, my Inuit tracker pointed in the distance to where a glacier once stood but has now disappeared. He had tears in his eyes while he spoke about it with me. There are countless examples of climate change around the world, but despite the red flags, as a big city dweller, I have ignored them...As a fashion photographer, I pay models to work with me. As a wildlife photographer, I don't pay my subjects. I WANT TO GIVE BACK TO THE ORGANIZATION that can help the animals I photograph.I am hosting a photography exhibition on March 14th at my studio in NYC with The Wolf Conservation Center to benefit the wolves. We would love for you to attend this special night and show your support.So far companies such asAre supporting our event. They are supporting Climate change.We also have a commitment from the New York Post to attend and cover our event.Pre Order your Limited Edition Fine Art Print. You can pick it up the day of the exhibit, or we will ship it to you. www.ejazkhanearth.com A percentage of the proceeds will go to The Wolf Conservation Center. www.nywolf.org RSVP AT THIS LINK: www.ejazkhanearth.com/pages/arctic-wolf-exhibition-rsvp Ejaz Khaninstagram.com/ejazkhanearthfacebook.com/ejazkhanearthejaz@ejazkhanearth.com260 W 36th street, 2nd floorNew York, New York 10018Direct: 917-776-6009

Ejaz Khan Earth Arctic Short Film



