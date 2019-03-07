Greater Tampa Chamber Holding Mayoral Run-off Debate

The debate will be between Jane Castor (confirmed) and David Straz (invited) and held at the Falk Theatre on The University of Tampa campus from 6:30 – 8:00 PM.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMarch 7, 2019Contact: Jacquelyn Vasvari-Tokejtoke@tampachamber.comOffice: 813.276.9492Cell: 609.784.2926Greater Tampa Chamber Holding Mayoral Run-off DebateThe Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce and Emerging Leaders of Tampa Bay are excited to announce that on Monday, March 11th they will hold a Mayoral Run-off Debate between Jane Castor who received 48% of the votes on the March 5th election, and David Straz who received 15% of the votes. Jane Castor has confirmed attendance and invitations have been sent to the David Straz campaign.The event will be held at the Falk Theatre on The University of Tampa campus from 6:30 – 8:00 PM, with registration and networking opening at 6:30 PM and the program running from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. The debate will be moderated by Aaron Sharockman, Executive Director of Politifact and attendees can expect to hear from the Mayoral candidates on issues that impact not only the business community but the entire City of Tampa.In alignment with Vision 2026, the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce strives to be the voice of the business community and is working to ensure that the city of Tampa is involved in the election of the next City of Tampa Mayor.“We are at a critical point in our 10-year vision plan, Vision 2026, and a critical part of that plan is continuing to build upon our advocacy successes. We could not be more excited for us to take on this Mayoral Run-off Debate for the city of Tampa,” said Chamber Chairman Jamie Harden.For more information click here. About the Greater Tampa Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce is committed to serving our members and enhancing our community by building business success. The Chamber provides a greater return on investment and involvement by providing innovative leadership, inside access, influential advocacy, and increased opportunities. For more information on the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.tampachamber.com. ###



