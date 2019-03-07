Stem Cells - Types, Technologies and Therapeutics Opportunities Research Report 2019
Stem Cell Market research report gives a market insight into the ever progressing and debatable market of Stem Cell Research segmented by type, technology and therapeutic area. Stem Cells by Type are further classified into Adult Stem Cells, Cord Blood Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells and Other. Stem Cell Research by Technology is segmented into Stem Cell Transplantation, CB Genomics, Xenotransplantation, Cord Blood Banking and Other. The Therapeutic applications of Stem Cell Research are analyzed by area into Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Hematology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Diabetes, Hepatology and Other. Projections and estimates are graphically illustrated by geographic regions encompassing North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Business profiles of 65 major companies are discussed in the report. The report serves as a guide to global Stem Cell Market size covering more 1350 companies that are engaged in stem cell R&D, storage, banking, discovery, testing and supply of products and services. The report also gives a comprehensive global list of 200+ cord blood/stem cell banks. Major Contract Research Organizations and Universities serving the industry are also covered in the Corporate Directory section of this report. Information related to recent product releases, product developments, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, ethical issues, regulatory affairs, and other areas of concern is also covered in the report. Compilation of Worldwide Patents and Research related to Stem Cell Research Market is also provided.
Stem cell research has picked up pace like never before now. The technology is leading to a new kind of cell-based medicine that is regenerative in nature. However, practicality and ethics dominate the ever controversial subject. Hence, it may take some more time, before a proper worldwide consensus emerges on the usage and procedures of stem cell research. While some countries approve, some oppose. Stem cell research is most likely to gather pace in countries with less regulatory controls. Of all the countries, China has the most favorable environment for research. The UK too has a strong research presence. The United States is the leader in stem cell research. However, the government controls the grants for research but places no restrictions on funds from private, state, or local government resources. The global stem cell research market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 22.50%. Adult stem cells market is the largest tapped market while cord blood and embryonic stem cell markets, though with huge market potential, are still in infancy stages. With government regulations being amended in several countries, stem cell research is expected to pick up pace rapidly in the next few years. Countries are competing globally for getting an edge in stem cell research as breakthrough technologies in this field would herald the country?s medical expertise and dominance. Research and laboratory technologies are also progressing rapidly. The potential of stem cell research, both medically and economically, is leading to huge investments by biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies and governments too. Stem Cell Research report is an ideal research tool providing strategic business intelligence to the corporate sector.
Analytics and data presented in each report pertain to several parameters such as –
Global and Regional Market Sizes, Market Shares, Market Trends
Product (Global and Regional) Market Sizes, Market Shares, Market Trends
Technology Trends
Corporate Intelligence
Key Companies By Sales, Brands, Products
Other Strategic Business Affecting Data
