Global Advanced Tires: 2019 Consumption, Capacity, Production, Sales, Market and Revenue Forecast To 2025

Advanced tires comprise technologies such as chip-embedded, self-inflating, multi-chamber, and all-in-one tires. These technologies are expected to increase the in-vehicle convenience by significantly. These technologies help increase the durability of the tire by real-time monitoring of tire pressure. Moreover, the tire pressure within normal range also improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Hence, advanced tire technologies are expected to lower the maintenance cost of the vehicle resulting in an increasing demand for advanced tires across the globe.

The global Advanced Tires market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Advanced Tires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Advanced Tires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Michelin

Bridgestone

Pirelli

Goodyear

Sumitomo

Nokian

Yokohama

Hankook Tire

Ceat

Toyo Tire & Rubber

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chip-embedded Tires

Multi-chamber Tires

Self-inflating Tires

All-in-one Tires

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

