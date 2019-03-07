Global Selfie Sticks Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Selfie Sticks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A selfie stick refers to a monopod individuals use to take their photographs by positioning a smartphone or camera extending beyond the normal range of their arms. Selfie sticks are usually extendable metal sticks. They have a handle at one end and an adjustable clamp to hold a phone at the other end. Different types of selfie sticks available in the market include wired, Bluetooth, and remote-triggered.

The Bluetooth selfie sticks product segment dominated this market and is envisaged to enhance its hold over the market by the end of 2023. The primary reason behind this market segment’s dominance is the ease of using these sticks without depending on the timer of the smartphone's camera.

Based on the selfie stick market forecast, the APAC region will account for the largest market share and dominate the global selfie stick market by 2023. The adoption of selfie sticks in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea is high due to the increasing penetration of smartphones. Also, the presence of a large number of vendors in China and the availability of these sticks at low prices will aid in the selfie stick industry growth in APAC.

The global Selfie Sticks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Selfie Sticks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Selfie Sticks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anker

Fotopro

KobraTech

Kootek

Looq Robotics

Momax

Mpow

Fromm Works

Satechi

Selfie on A Stick

Selfie Stick Gear

Xiaomi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Remote-Triggered Selfie Stick

Wired Selfie Stick

Bluetooth Selfie Stick

Segment by Application

Mobile Phone Application

Camera Application

Other

Table of Contents

1 Selfie Sticks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Selfie Sticks

1.2 Selfie Sticks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Selfie Sticks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Remote-Triggered Selfie Stick

1.2.3 Wired Selfie Stick

1.2.4 Bluetooth Selfie Stick

1.3 Selfie Sticks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Selfie Sticks Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Phone Application

1.3.3 Camera Application

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Selfie Sticks Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Selfie Sticks Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Selfie Sticks Market Size

1.5.1 Global Selfie Sticks Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Selfie Sticks Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Selfie Sticks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Selfie Sticks Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Selfie Sticks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Selfie Sticks Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Selfie Sticks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Selfie Sticks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Selfie Sticks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Selfie Sticks Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Selfie Sticks Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Selfie Sticks Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Selfie Sticks Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Selfie Sticks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Selfie Sticks Production

3.4.1 North America Selfie Sticks Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Selfie Sticks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Selfie Sticks Production

3.5.1 Europe Selfie Sticks Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Selfie Sticks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Selfie Sticks Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Selfie Sticks Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Selfie Sticks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Selfie Sticks Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Selfie Sticks Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Selfie Sticks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Selfie Sticks Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Selfie Sticks Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Selfie Sticks Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Selfie Sticks Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Selfie Sticks Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Selfie Sticks Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Selfie Sticks Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Selfie Sticks Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Selfie Sticks Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Selfie Sticks Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Selfie Sticks Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Selfie Sticks Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Selfie Sticks Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Selfie Sticks Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

