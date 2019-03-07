Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market Key Trends, Insights and Forecast till 2025

Global Advanced Process Control Software

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced process control software includes model-based software that is used to direct the process operation and is commonly referred to as multivariable predictive control (MPC) or model predictive control. These applications require that the process model created accurately represents the process dynamics. Improved economics of the operation or production improve-ments are typical driving forces for using these applications.

The vendors in market are increasingly focusing on the development of APC software that enables the optimization of processes and ensures minimal energy use in systems. Some of the vendors are offering APC software to various end user industries that enable performance control, improved production and energy efficiency, and accurate monitoring. Other vendors are taking efforts to develop APC software that enables plant-wide optimization and facilities to maintain operations within the plant.

In 2018, the global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Process Control (APC) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Aspen Technology

Rockwell Automation

Rudolph Technologies

Emerson

General Electric

MAVERICK Technologies

Yokogawa

Aspen Technology

Yokogawa Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Regulatory Control

Multivariable Model Predictive Control

Inferential Control

Sequential Control

Compressor Control

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Petrochemicals

Chemicals

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Advanced Process Control (APC) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Process Control (APC) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

