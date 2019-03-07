Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

1,4-Butanediol Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market 2019

Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market

Description

Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1,4-Butanediol (BDO).

This report researches the worldwide 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. 

This study categorizes the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) capacity, production, value, price and market share of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report: 
BioAmber Inc. 
BASF SE 
ExxonMobil Chemicals 
International Specialty Products 
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 
Invista 
LyondellBasell Industries and The Dow Chemical Company. 
Myriant Corporation 
Dairen Chemical Corporation 
Toray Industries Inc. 
Sipchem 
Genomatica

 

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Breakdown Data by Type 
Industry Grade 
Food Grade 
Pharmaceutical Grade 
1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Breakdown Data by Application 
Tetrahydrofuran (THF) 
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) 
Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) 
Polyurethanes (PU) 
Others

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Breakdown Data by Region 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 
1 Study Coverage 
1.1 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Industry Grade 
1.4.3 Food Grade 
1.4.4 Pharmaceutical Grade 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Tetrahydrofuran (THF) 
1.5.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) 
1.5.4 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) 
1.5.5 Polyurethanes (PU) 
1.5.6 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles 
8.1 BioAmber Inc. 
8.1.1 BioAmber Inc. Company Details 
8.1.2 Company Description 
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) 
8.1.4 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Description 
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.2 BASF SE 
8.2.1 BASF SE Company Details 
8.2.2 Company Description 
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) 
8.2.4 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Description 
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.3 ExxonMobil Chemicals 
8.3.1 ExxonMobil Chemicals Company Details 
8.3.2 Company Description 
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) 
8.3.4 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Description 
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.4 International Specialty Products 
8.4.1 International Specialty Products Company Details 
8.4.2 Company Description 
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) 
8.4.4 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Description 
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 
8.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Company Details 
8.5.2 Company Description 
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) 
8.5.4 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Description 
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.6 Invista 
8.6.1 Invista Company Details 
8.6.2 Company Description 
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) 
8.6.4 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Description 
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.7 LyondellBasell Industries and The Dow Chemical Company. 
8.7.1 LyondellBasell Industries and The Dow Chemical Company. Company Details 
8.7.2 Company Description 
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) 
8.7.4 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Description 
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis 

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional


