World University Rugby Invitation Tournament 2019 September 2019 Start!

Players at the previous World University Rugby Cup Raising money for events such as international players and children training sessions

•2nd ever World University Rugby Cup (renamed to WURIT) taking place at WASEDA UNIVERSITY •Crowdfunding project started to raise money to make various events!

KAMI IGUSA, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- To coincide with the Rugby World Cup that is coming to Japan in September 2019, the second ever World University Rugby Cup (renamed to World University Rugby Invitational Tournament) will be hosted by Waseda University.Starting just before the beginning of the Rugby World Cup on September 16th 2019 to September 25th 2019, the WURIT 2019 looks to bring 10 teams from universities all over the world together and give the students an opportunity to test out their abilities! The main ideals behind this tournament is to allow for the players to interact with students from other countries, allowing them to become more global.One of the ways the committee behind the WURIT 2019 is looking to raise funds is through crowdfunding. The main aim of the campaign is to raise money to create two big events during the tournament, one is an event for the players to interact with the local children allowing for these children to learn about rugby and other cultures. The other is to raise money to create for an after match function for the players so that when all the matches are done, they can come together and help them develop to become a more global person.With this crowdfunding campaign, they are looking for people all over the world to add just a little bit of money to help these events come true! You can find the crowdfunding page link here: https://en.japankurufunding.com/projects/rugby-university-world-cup/ and the official site link here: https://www.wurit2019.com/?lang=en Official WURIT Site: https://www.wurit2019.com/?lang=en The WURIT2019 project’s crowdfunding page: https://en.japankurufunding.com/projects/rugby-university-world-cup/ You can find Japankuru Funding at: https://en.japankurufunding.com For more information, contact can be found via: info@japankurufunding.com

WURIT 2019 Official Video



