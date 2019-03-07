Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market | Technology and Forecast 2019-2025
Description:-
In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Google
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft
Salesforce
FICO
SAS Institute
Intel
SAP
IRIS AI
Bigml
H2o.AI
Absolutdata
Fuzzy.AI
Vital AI
Rainbird Technologies
Craft.AI
Sift Science
Mighty.AI
Cognitive Scale
Centurysoft
Yottamine Analytics
Datarobot
Meya.AI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Telecommunications
Government and defense
Manufacturing
Energy
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
