ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019

ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019

HSINCHU, TAIWAN, 台灣, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIX Electronics Corp. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 3169:Taiwan) is going to exhibit the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area – “ AX58100 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller” at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019.The AX58100 integrates two embedded Fast Ethernet PHYs which can support both copper and fiber industrial Ethernet applications and supports some additional interfaces such as Pulse Width Modulation (PWM), Incremental (ABZ)/Hall Encoder, SPI master, 32 Digital I/O, Emergency Stop Input, etc. for designers to easily implement AX58100 on different EtherCAT industrial fieldbus applications without extra microcontroller.ASIX Electronics presents a complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solution at this tradeshow, which includes an ASIX Linux EtherCAT Master solution based on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ platform and AX58100 EtherCAT Slave Motor Control reference designs based on different microcontrollers. ASIX also presents the other solution vendor’s AX58100 development kits to provide clients more solutions to implement AX58100 on the target EtherCAT slave applications quickly.ASIX Electronics Corp. is a leading fabless semiconductor supplier with focus on networking, communication and connectivity applications and specializes in industrial/embedded network & I/O connectivity solutions. ASIX’s main products include Embedded Ethernet Controllers (AX88796C/AX88180), SuperSpeed USB-to-LAN Controllers (AX88179/AX88772C), EtherCAT/Industrial Ethernet Controllers (AX58100), Embedded Network/USB SoCs (AX68004/AX68002), I/O Connectivity Controllers (AX99100/AX78140/AX78120), RS-232/RS-485 Transceivers and Embedded Wireless Modules.ASIX sincerely invites all valued customers to visit SIAF 2019 ASIX booth at Exhibition Hall 3.1, Booth F51 of China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China from March 10th to 12th, 2019. ASIX is going to present the latest industrial/embedded network & I/O connectivity solutions.ASIX has outstanding engineering teams to provide customers the professional and timely technical services. For more information, please contact ASIX Electronics Corp. via e-mail: sales@asix.com.tw, or visit ASIX website: https://www.asix.com.tw/ About ASIX Electronics CorporationASIX Electronics Corp. is a leading fabless semiconductor supplier with focus on networking, communication and connectivity applications. ASIX was founded in May 1995 in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and has been listed on Taiwan OTC Stock Exchange (3169:Taiwan) since November 2009. ASIX products include Embedded Ethernet ICs, SuperSpeed USB-to-LAN ICs, EtherCAT/Industrial Ethernet ICs, Embedded Network/USB SoCs, I/O Connectivity ICs, RS-232/RS-485 Transceivers and Embedded Wireless Modules. For more information, please visit ASIX website: https://www.asix.com.tw/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.