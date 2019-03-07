TechAhead Acknowledged at Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce Gala Event

At the recent Gala event of the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce, TechAhead was acknowledged for supporting business growth initiatives in the region.

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Annual Recognition Gala organized by the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates the achievements of community members in various fields and thanks the business leaders and contributors who extend financial and advisory support to promote the Chamber’s activities year-round.The Greater Conejo Valley region, which is just 45 minutes west of Los Angeles, is well-known for its unique culture that focuses on supporting local businesses. The Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce is at the centre of activities that encourage business growth and community development that fuels the local economy through partnership initiatives between business,education and government sectors.As a new member of the Chamber, TechAhead, a leading mobile app development company in Agoura Hills, CA, and is playing a significant role as a Gold member in the Chamber’s initiatives. During a photo-op at the Gala with the President & COO of Montecito Bank George Leis, Jill Haney, VP/Branch Manager Montecito Bank, Sal Sandoval, VP Business Client Advisor Montecito Bank, and Judy Pickering, Manager-Operations TechAhead, Vikas Kaushik, Global CEO of TechAhead said, “We are honoured to receive recognition from the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce. It was a privilege to participate in the Gala, and we are proud to contribute to the growth of our community and development of our local businesses.”The primary goal of the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote the growth of Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village and Agoura Hills with a visionary plan that facilitates partnerships between businesses, educational, governmental and non-profit organizations in the area. Every year, it organizes a series of events and activities, which include educational scholarships and grants, leadership courses and policy forums that benefit the entire community.About Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce:The Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce, which serves the cities of Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village and Agoura Hills, is one of California’s largest chambers with over 900 business members. Its purpose is to improve the profitability of local businesses through leadership initiatives, influencing policy decisions and dynamic community programs.About TechAhead:TechAhead is an industry leading, top-rated mobile app development company specializing in iOS app development , and android app development , helps businesses thrive in the digital world. We specialize in creating digital form factors and mobile app experiences that are secure, scalable and intuitive enough to make life better.We leverage latest technologies to drive reliable and transformational development. Our outcome-based approach delivers applications that exceed user expectations and create competitive differentiation.Media Contact:Judy Pickering, Manager - Operations at TechAheadPhone No. +1 818-318-0727Email - judy@techaheadcorp.comWebsite - www.techaheadcorp.com



