Fifth Corner Acquires Third Property in West 7th District in Fort Worth

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifth Corner www.fifthcorner.com ) announces that it has completed the acquisition of 2829, 2833 and 2837 Morton Street (“Property”) in Fort Worth, Texas. This 100% occupied property is home to America Gardens along with a parking lot that is master leased by Platinum Parking.The Property is comprised of one building with approximately 4,000 square feet of improvements situated on 0.48 acres and is contiguous to 2800 and 2836 Bledsoe, which the Company acquired in June and October 2018, respectively. The combined properties contain approximately 41,000 square feet of improvements, 14,000 square feet of patio space and are situated on a combined 2.1 acres of land. The West 7th District is located within close proximity to Downtown Fort Worth, Texas Christian University (10,000 students), the Cultural District (including the Kimball Art Museum), the University of North Texas Health Science Center, the Will Rogers Memorial Center and the new, 14,000-seat Dickies Arena. The location is situated in an urban-infill, mixed-use area of Fort Worth and major path of growth for this part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.“We are excited to assemble America Gardens with our other two properties within the vibrant and growing West 7th District.” said Tenel Tayar, Managing Partner at Fifth Corner. The addition of America Gardens and the associated parking lot was a key to our property assemblage and gives us the opportunity to create significant short, and long, term value for our investors’. As we partner with our tenants, and execute our plans, we believe this will be one of the most exciting and vibrant blocks within the West 7th District.”ABOUT FIFTH CORNERFifth Corner is a Houston-based real estate company comprised of local sharpshooters investing and creating value on Irreplaceable CornersTM - retail and mixed-use properties in targeted urban and emerging urban submarkets. For more information, please visit their website at www.fifthcorner.com Forward-Looking StatementsStatements included herein that state the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such statements, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.###



