Nye & Company's Estate Treasures Auction on March 13th should appeal to collectors, dealers, decorators, institutions

Circa 1740-1760 Queen Anne mahogany rectangular New England tea table (est. $10,000-$15,000). Patek Philippe: Patek Philippe 18kt rose gold Gondola wristwatch (est. $8,000-$12,000). Circa 1830 Continental neoclassical ebony and burlwood bookcase cabinet (est. $5,000-$10,000). Tiffany & Company (N.Y.) sterling silver seven-piece tea and coffee service in the Hampton pattern, #18389 (est. $4,000-$6,000). Queen Anne mahogany easy chair made in Boston, Mass., around 1740-1760 (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Highlights will include a collection of jewelry from a private New Jersey collector and the personal folk art collection of two noted Native American dealers.

Our March auction is a wonderful mix of dazzling jewelry and silver, with a strong blend of decorative arts including early American, French and English furniture.” — Andrew Holter

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An Estate Treasures Auction featuring 531 lots in a host of categories and highlighted by a nice collection of jewelry from a private New Jersey collector and the personal folk art collection from noted Native American dealers Ted Trotta and Ann Bono will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, by Nye & Company Auctioneers, at 10 am Eastern time.The auction will be held online and in the Nye & Company gallery located at 20 Beach Street in Bloomfield. Internet bidding is provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The full catalog can be viewed now at www.nyeandcompany.com . Phone and absentee bids will be taken.“Our March auction is a wonderful mix of dazzling jewelry and silver, with a strong blend of decorative arts including early American, French and English furniture,” said Andrew Holter of Nye & Company Auctioneers. “The depth and breadth of the catalog is sure to delight collectors, dealers, decorators and institutions, with opportunities at a wide range of attractive price points.”Estate jewelry pieces will be led by a Patek Philippe 18kt rose gold Gondola wristwatch (est. $8,000-$12,000); a Van Cleef & Arpels “Alhambra” gold black onyx necklace (est. $4,000-$6,000); an Elizabeth Locke 19kt gold moonstone bracelet (est. $4,000-$6,000); a David Webb 18kt yellow gold frog pendant, green enamel, stamped (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a gorgeous pair of Seaman Schepps 14kt yellow gold, rock crystal and sapphire ear clips (est. $1,500-$2,000).The silver category will be highlighted by a Tiffany & Company (N.Y.) sterling silver seven-piece tea and coffee service in the Hampton pattern, #18389; and a Middle Eastern 800 silver four-piece tea service with an allover heavily engraved scroll pattern (both est. $4,000-$6,000).Fine period furniture pieces will feature a circa 1830 Continental Neoclassical ebony and burlwood bookcase cabinet (est. $5,000-$10,000); a circa 1740-1760 Queen Anne mahogany rectangular New England tea table (est. $10,000-$15,000); a Queen Anne mahogany easy chair made in Boston, Mass., around 1740-1760 (est. $3,000-$5,000); and an Art Nouveau painted slant-front desk painted with the image of an Indian maiden on the front (est. $1,000-$2,000).Decorative accessories will include a mid-18th century George II carved giltwood mirror (est. $3,000-$5,000); a Daum Nancy Art Deco wrought-iron and glass bowl designed by Louis Marjorelle (est. 500-$700); and a Louis XVI gilt metal three-light lantern (est. $300-$500).In-person previews will be held weekdays, from 10 am to 4 pm Eastern time, and on Sunday, March 10th, from 12 noon until 4 pm. Folks can still preview and bid on and during auction day.John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures Auction slated for Wednesday, March 13th, visit www.nyeandcompany.com . The full color catalog can be viewed at www.nyeandcompany.com www.LiveAuctioneers.com and www.Invaluable.com # # # #



