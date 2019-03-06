Nye & Company's Estate Treasures Auction on March 13th should appeal to collectors, dealers, decorators, institutions
Tiffany & Company (N.Y.) sterling silver seven-piece tea and coffee service in the Hampton pattern, #18389 (est. $4,000-$6,000).
Highlights will include a collection of jewelry from a private New Jersey collector and the personal folk art collection of two noted Native American dealers.
The auction will be held online and in the Nye & Company gallery located at 20 Beach Street in Bloomfield. Internet bidding is provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The full catalog can be viewed now at www.nyeandcompany.com. Phone and absentee bids will be taken.
“Our March auction is a wonderful mix of dazzling jewelry and silver, with a strong blend of decorative arts including early American, French and English furniture,” said Andrew Holter of Nye & Company Auctioneers. “The depth and breadth of the catalog is sure to delight collectors, dealers, decorators and institutions, with opportunities at a wide range of attractive price points.”
Estate jewelry pieces will be led by a Patek Philippe 18kt rose gold Gondola wristwatch (est. $8,000-$12,000); a Van Cleef & Arpels “Alhambra” gold black onyx necklace (est. $4,000-$6,000); an Elizabeth Locke 19kt gold moonstone bracelet (est. $4,000-$6,000); a David Webb 18kt yellow gold frog pendant, green enamel, stamped (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a gorgeous pair of Seaman Schepps 14kt yellow gold, rock crystal and sapphire ear clips (est. $1,500-$2,000).
The silver category will be highlighted by a Tiffany & Company (N.Y.) sterling silver seven-piece tea and coffee service in the Hampton pattern, #18389; and a Middle Eastern 800 silver four-piece tea service with an allover heavily engraved scroll pattern (both est. $4,000-$6,000).
Fine period furniture pieces will feature a circa 1830 Continental Neoclassical ebony and burlwood bookcase cabinet (est. $5,000-$10,000); a circa 1740-1760 Queen Anne mahogany rectangular New England tea table (est. $10,000-$15,000); a Queen Anne mahogany easy chair made in Boston, Mass., around 1740-1760 (est. $3,000-$5,000); and an Art Nouveau painted slant-front desk painted with the image of an Indian maiden on the front (est. $1,000-$2,000).
Decorative accessories will include a mid-18th century George II carved giltwood mirror (est. $3,000-$5,000); a Daum Nancy Art Deco wrought-iron and glass bowl designed by Louis Marjorelle (est. 500-$700); and a Louis XVI gilt metal three-light lantern (est. $300-$500).
In-person previews will be held weekdays, from 10 am to 4 pm Eastern time, and on Sunday, March 10th, from 12 noon until 4 pm. Folks can still preview and bid on and during auction day.
John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.
For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures Auction slated for Wednesday, March 13th, visit www.nyeandcompany.com. The full color catalog can be viewed at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.LiveAuctioneers.com and www.Invaluable.com.
John Nye
Nye & Company Auctioneers
+1 973-984-6900
email us here
