Redi-Counts 13 Release Delivers Improved Performance and Functionality

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redi-Data, Inc. , a leading provider of healthcare professional, consumer and business data and email lists, announces the release of Redi-Counts 13 , the latest release to the company’s online count system. Along with bug fixes, Redi-Counts 13 includes several new features to improve user functionality and capabilities.A powerful yet user-friendly search tool, Redi-Counts provides users with 24/7 access to the most up-to-date information available in postal and email lists. With access to robust consumer and business databases and over 1 million healthcare professional records from leading sources such as the AMA, ADA, and AOA, Redi-Counts’ enhanced search functionality enables users to identify targeted audiences at the granular level.Redi-Counts 13 enhances the filtering options around job titles in both Redi-Professional Postal and Email universes. Business count reports can now be run without a Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) code, improving the performance and readability of larger counts. A new “Order by Selection” option enables greater flexibility by enabling users to select records for an order, by each selection in the count.Additionally, Redi-Data has upgraded the infrastructure around Redi-Counts to improve the scalability and performance. Users will see count requests and other operations within the count system return much faster.“We are pleased to introduce these latest improvements in Redi-Counts 13,” stated Peter Brooks, Director of Data Services and Web Applications, Redi-Data. “We remain committed to providing our users the information they need, all within an easy-to-use experience.”About Redi-Data, Inc.Redi-Data, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare professional, consumer and business postal and email lists. As an official database licensee of several leading professional associations, including the American Medical Association (AMA), Redi-Data provides physician information from the most trusted names in medical marketing. Clients across varying industries use Redi-Data’s high-quality lists, data services and turn-key marketing solutions to reach their target audience accurately and affordably. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Redi-Data has sales offices in Berlin, NJ and Sunrise, FL.



