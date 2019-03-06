Chloe R. Fernandez named as the Black Cotton Foundation’s 2019 Jasmina Anema Youth Award Recipient!

Inspiring 12 Year Old Receives Award for Her Many Achievements and Dedication to Make the World A Better Place

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Cotton Foundation announced today that 12-year-old Chloe R. Fernandez will be the next recipient of its Jasmina Anema Youth award later this summer. The Jasmina Anema Youth Award is given to an extraordinary young person that goes above and beyond to improve society's quality of life and community. It is a special award that serves to recognize an outstanding youth, while motivating others to believe in and achieve their dreams.

At only 12 years old, Chloe Fernandez already has a jaw-dropping resume, and is continuing to build it to astronomical levels! Chloe is an accomplished model, actress, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and author. Her inspiring story has been featured in many major media publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Latina Magazine, Los Angeles Times, and Fox5NY. Chloe has also been featured in major advertising campaigns for companies such as Nickelodeon. She has graced many runways, and has participated in big productions such as New York Fashion Week. Despite being diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder named Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia, or PCD, Chole has achieved all of these successes and continues to persevere in all that she undertakes. PCD is a condition that requires a regimen of treatments to ensure that her lungs stay healthy. Chloe is often quoted as saying, “I have PCD, but PCD doesn’t have me,” Chloe’s kind nature and desire to share and help others led to her writing her book, “PCD Has Nothing On Me.” All of the book's proceeds go to the PCD Foundation. Chloe recently made history by becoming the first child to be selected for WebMD’s Hero Advocate Award in 2017.

“Our organization is extremely excited and humbled to be able to present Chloe with the Jasmina Anema Youth Award,” says Raheim Singleton, President and Founder of The Black Cotton Foundation. “Chloe’s selflessness, contagious energy, and beautiful spirit are the qualities we look for in a Jasmina Anema Youth Award recipient, and she exceeds all of our checkmarks! Chloe continues to blaze the trail that Gabrielle Jordan and Anais & Mirabelle Lee have started for this award, and I am hopeful that Jasmina is smiling down, today, from heaven on her birthday.”

Miss Fernandez will be presented with this award during an award ceremony on Saturday, July 20th at a place to be determined. For more information about the Black Cotton Foundation, or the Jasmina Anema Youth Award, please call 718-415-0523 or visit www.blackcottonfoundation.org. For more information about Chloe Fernandez, please visit www.chloerfernandez.com.



About the Black Cotton Foundation: The Black Cotton Foundation is a community-related, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Newark, NJ. Its mission is to promote and produce programs and events that will have a positive and profound impact in our community, and to educate people through 'observation and participation.' Their programs and events are geared to benefit the poor and working class communities of New York and New Jersey—specifically focusing on children by teaching them unity and teamwork—and helping them to build a supportive community.

About Jasmina Anema: Jasmina Anema was a spunky and charismatic 6-year-old girl from New York City who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2009. Her brave fight inspired many people, amazingly resulting in over 10,000 bone marrow donors on her behalf, saving the lives of at least 21 people. Her incredible story touched countless number of people, including celebrities like Rihanna and President Barack Obama. Unfortunately, Jasmina lost her battle to leukemia on January 27, 2010. To learn more about Jasmina, please visit www.oneforjasmina.org



