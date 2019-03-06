New York Brain Injury Lawyers Invite Applications For Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship Award

2018 Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship Winner Tiffany Oliverio Shana De Caro Michael V. Kaplen

We were deeply moved by the number of outstanding applications we received, and the courage of the individuals who chose to say, ‘No. I will not let my brain injury stop me from pursuing my dreams’.” — Shana De Caro

PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark the beginning of Brain Injury Awareness month, New York brain injury lawyers De Caro & Kaplen, LLP , have opened applications for their 2019 Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship award.Now in its third year, the scholarship awards $1,000 to a student who is a survivor of traumatic brain injury and is pursuing a college education.Previous winners of the award include Courtney Bruun-Anderson, a graduate student pursuing a Master’s degree in Social Work at the New York University Silver School of Social Work, and Tiffany Oliverio, who is pursuing a degree in Pre-Occupational and Occupational Therapy at Baker College in Flint, Michigan.Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm and an officer and member of the board of directors of the Brain Injury Association of America, explains why the firm introduced the scholarship, “We first introduced our scholarship program in March 2017 to coincide with Brain Injury Awareness month. We were deeply moved by the number of outstanding applications we received, and the courage of the amazing individuals who chose to say, ‘No. I will not let my brain injury stop me from pursuing my dreams’. After awarding the first scholarship to Courtney Bruun-Anderson in August 2017, we decided that our scholarship should be an annual fund, and we are excited to be able to assist another student in 2019.”Bruun-Anderson, the scholarship’s first winner, sustained a significant brain injury in 2010 when she was just 19 years old and a college sophomore at University of North Carolina. She is now involved in both the North Carolina and the New York Brain Injury Associations, and works to mentor and assist other individuals who have experienced a TBI.Last year’s winner, Tiffany Oliverio, who sustained a serious brain injury in a car accident in 2016, is also hoping to work with other brain injury survivors in the future. Presenting the award to Oliverio in October 2018, Michael Kaplen, a partner in the firm, who chairs the New York State Traumatic Brain Injury Services Coordinating Council and is a former President of the Brain Injury Association of New York, commented:“Tiffany Oliverio, has shown incredible determination and tenacity in learning to adapt to life after a brain injury, and to continue to pursue her goals. She has resolved to make a difference in the lives of other victims of brain injury by pursuing a career in Occupational Therapy, to work with other young adults who have sustained similar injuries.”On accepting the 2018 scholarship, Oliverio said: “Life can be hard, but that doesn’t mean you should give up. I want other people with brain injury to know what happened to me.”The 2019 Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are currently enrolled in, or accepted to enroll at an accredited college or university within the United States, and have sustained a traumatic brain injury from an accident or traumatic event.To apply, eligible students should fill in the application form on De Caro & Kaplen's website, and submit an essay describing the circumstances of their injury, and how they have worked to overcome it while pursuing an education.Brain Injury Awareness Month is an annual public awareness campaign led by the Brain Injury Association of America. The campaign, which runs throughout March, aims to de-stigmatize brain injury through outreach within the brain injury community, empower those who have survived brain injury and their caregivers, and promote the many types of support that are available to people living with brain injury.Applications for De Caro & Kaplen’s, 2019 Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship are now open at https://brainlaw.com/traumatic-brain-injury-scholarship-fund/ , with a deadline for entry of August 1st. The winner of this year’s award will be announced in September 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.