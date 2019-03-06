Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market 2019 Demand, Sale, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

PUNE, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market 2019   

The global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:
COALITION BREWING (USA)
Heineken (Netherlands)
Klosterbrauerei Weißenohe (Germany)
Rodnik (Russia) 

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Segment by Type
Cannabis-infused beers
Cannabis-infused spirits
Cannabis-infused wines

Segment by Application
Online Sales
Offline Sales

Table of Content:

Executive Summary
1 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink
1.2 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Cannabis-infused beers
1.2.3 Cannabis-infused spirits
1.2.4 Cannabis-infused wines
1.3 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Segment by Application
1.3.1 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Online Sales
1.3.3 Offline Sales
1.4 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Size
1.5.1 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Business
7.1 COALITION BREWING (USA)
7.1.1 COALITION BREWING (USA) Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 COALITION BREWING (USA) Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Heineken (Netherlands)
7.2.1 Heineken (Netherlands) Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Heineken (Netherlands) Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Klosterbrauerei Weißenohe (Germany)
7.3.1 Klosterbrauerei Weißenohe (Germany) Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Klosterbrauerei Weißenohe (Germany) Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Rodnik (Russia)
7.4.1 Rodnik (Russia) Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Rodnik (Russia) Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

