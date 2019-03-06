Global Fuel Ethanol Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Fuel Ethanol – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Fuel ethanol is ethyl alcohol, the same type of alcohol found in alcoholic beverages, used as fuel. It is most often used as a motor fuel, mainly as a biofuel additive for gasoline. About 5% of the ethanol produced in the world in 2003 was actually a petroleum product. It is made by the catalytic hydration of ethylene with sulfuric acid as the catalyst. It can also be obtained via ethylene or acetylene, from calcium carbide, coal, oil gas, and other sources. The principal suppliers are plants in the United States, Europe, and South Africa. Petroleum derived ethanol (synthetic ethanol) is chemically identical to bio-ethanol and can be differentiated only by radiocarbon dating.

The global Fuel Ethanol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fuel Ethanol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fuel Ethanol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BlueFire Renewables

BP

Cargill

DowDuPont

Flint Hills Resources

Green Plains Renewable

Jilin Fuel Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol

Valero Energy Corporation

Raízen

Wilmar International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Starch-based

Sugar-based

Cellulosic

Segment by Application

Conventional Fuel Vehicles

Flexible Fuel Vehicles

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Fuel Ethanol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fuel Ethanol

1.2 Fuel Ethanol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fuel Ethanol Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Starch-based

1.2.3 Sugar-based

1.2.4 Cellulosic

1.3 Fuel Ethanol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fuel Ethanol Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Conventional Fuel Vehicles

1.3.3 Flexible Fuel Vehicles

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Fuel Ethanol Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Fuel Ethanol Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Fuel Ethanol Market Size

1.5.1 Global Fuel Ethanol Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Fuel Ethanol Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fuel Ethanol Business

7.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Fuel Ethanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Fuel Ethanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BlueFire Renewables

7.2.1 BlueFire Renewables Fuel Ethanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BlueFire Renewables Fuel Ethanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BP

7.3.1 BP Fuel Ethanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BP Fuel Ethanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cargill

7.4.1 Cargill Fuel Ethanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cargill Fuel Ethanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DowDuPont

7.5.1 DowDuPont Fuel Ethanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DowDuPont Fuel Ethanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Flint Hills Resources

7.6.1 Flint Hills Resources Fuel Ethanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Flint Hills Resources Fuel Ethanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Green Plains Renewable

7.7.1 Green Plains Renewable Fuel Ethanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Green Plains Renewable Fuel Ethanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Jilin Fuel Ethanol

7.8.1 Jilin Fuel Ethanol Fuel Ethanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Jilin Fuel Ethanol Fuel Ethanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Pacific Ethanol

7.9.1 Pacific Ethanol Fuel Ethanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Pacific Ethanol Fuel Ethanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Valero Energy Corporation

7.10.1 Valero Energy Corporation Fuel Ethanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Valero Energy Corporation Fuel Ethanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Raízen

7.12 Wilmar International

Continued…..

