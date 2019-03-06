Sword GRC announces Lynn Brewer, Enron Whistleblower, as Keynote Speaker for GRC Global Conference in Washington DC

Global Conference Series challenges thinking on critical risk, compliance and governance issues in the enterprise

Our Global Conference Series has become an annual event in the risk manager’s calendar - our aim is to provide exceptional, pioneering speakers who raise issues and stimulate discussion about risk” — Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing, Sword GRC

MAIDENHEAD, BERKS, UK, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a supplier of specialist risk, compliance and governance solutions, has announced that Lynn Brewer, most widely known for being an Enron Whistleblower, will be speaking at the Sword GRC Global Conference, in Washington DC. The first in the series, the US event is on 24th & 25th September 2019, in the Hyatt Regency, Reston. As well as hearing about the latest developments on the new Sword GRC Platform, delegates will also have the opportunity to network with industry peers and attend workshops and Q&As on the issues around risk, policy and audit management in the enterprise. The second event in the series will take place in London on the 17th October 2019, at The Dorchester Hotel, with the third and final conference planned for 12th November at The Grand Hyatt, Melbourne, Australia.Lynn Brewer is the CEO and Founder of The Integrity Institute® and the visionary and inspiration behind The Integrity Index - a new corporate rating system based on 12 years’ research and analysis of nearly 1,000,000 financial statements that can predict corporate failures 1-2 years in advance with 83% accuracy.As an Enron Whistleblower for nearly three years, Brewer identified the same pattern of behaviours that existed at Enron in companies like Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, Washington Mutual and many others, foreshadowing the 2007-2008 financial crash. Lynn has received the Nobel Peace Centre and Nobel Peace Museum awards for her work and her published books on corporate integrity, which includes her autobiography, Confessions of an Enron Executive: A Whistleblower’s Story.Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “Our Global Conference Series has become an annual event in the risk manager’s calendar. Our aim is always to provide exceptional, pioneering speakers in their field who raise issues and stimulate discussion about risk and how it permeates every area of our working lives. Lynn’s visionary work provides an excellent stimulus for delegates at our event to challenge their ideas about enterprise operational and financial risk and take the opportunity to examine how they tackle today’s changing – and challenging landscape.“We will be also setting out the future for our Sword GRC Platform that delivers a varied range of solutions that support better business decisions. They provide a consolidated, single view of risk to efficiently address the most critical issues and elevate risk management as a new source of competitive advantage.”For more information, and to register for your place, please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/grc-conference-2019/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.