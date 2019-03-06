Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025
Description :
Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT).
This report researches the worldwide Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
American Biltrite
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Tarkett
NOX Corporation
LG Hausys
Congoleum
Mohawk
Gerflor
Forbo
Beaulieu
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Breakdown Data by Type
Decorative SVT
Functional SVT
Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Available Customizations
With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Decorative SVT
1.4.3 Functional SVT
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 American Biltrite
8.1.1 American Biltrite Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT)
8.1.4 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Armstrong
8.2.1 Armstrong Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT)
8.2.4 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Mannington Mills
8.3.1 Mannington Mills Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT)
8.3.4 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Tarkett
8.4.1 Tarkett Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT)
8.4.4 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 NOX Corporation
8.5.1 NOX Corporation Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT)
8.5.4 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
...
8.10 Forbo
8.10.1 Forbo Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT)
8.10.4 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Beaulieu
8.12 RiL
8.13 Metroflor
8.14 Milliken
8.15 Polyflor
8.16 Karndean
8.17 Parterre
8.18 Snmo LVT
Continued …
