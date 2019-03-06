WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Handheld GPS Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2024”.

Handheld GPS is a type of portable, user-friendly gadget that combining Global Positioning System and modern geographic technology, which provide location and time information in all weather conditions for users. It is widely used for hiking, cycling, golfing, surveying and other applications.

Scope of the Report:

Handheld GPS industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Garmin, accounting for 70 percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Magellan and Lowrance. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of United States domestic Industrial technology, United States handheld GPS has to be advanced in the world, especially in high end products.

The market scale will keep decreasing in the next few years. Although tough more people choose to enjoy their outdoor life brought a lot of opportunities, the smartphone is so convenience and technical update frequently that handheld GPS can be hardly to improve more, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the handheld GPS field.

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

The worldwide market for Handheld GPS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Handheld GPS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Garmin

Magellan

Lowrance

Bushnell

Golf BUddy

DeLorme

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General Handheld GPS

Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

Digital Map Handheld GPS

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General Handheld GPS

Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

Digital Map Handheld GPS

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Handheld GPS product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Handheld GPS, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Handheld GPS in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Handheld GPS competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Handheld GPS breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Handheld GPS Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 General Handheld GPS

1.2.2 Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

1.2.3 Digital Map Handheld GPS

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 General Handheld GPS

1.3.2 Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

1.3.3 Digital Map Handheld GPS

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Garmin

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Handheld GPS Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Garmin Handheld GPS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Magellan

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Handheld GPS Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Magellan Handheld GPS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Lowrance

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Handheld GPS Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Lowrance Handheld GPS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Bushnell

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Handheld GPS Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Bushnell Handheld GPS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Golf BUddy

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Handheld GPS Type and Applications

Continued……

