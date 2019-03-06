Car Driving Recorders Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Car Driving Recorders Market

Driving Recorder is an onboard camera that continuously records the view through a vehicle's front windscreen and sometimes rear or other windows. The statistic scope in this report is car driving recorder.

The global Car Driving Recorders market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Car Driving Recorders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Car Driving Recorders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Blackview

First Scene

360 (QIHU)

Philips

Nextbase UK

PAPAGO

DOD

SAST

Garmin

DEC

Qrontech

REXing

HUNYDON

Kehan

JADO

Blackvue

DAZA

iTRONICS

Fine Digital

Cobra Electronics

Cansonic

HP

YI Technology

Auto-vox

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Channel Dashcam

Multi-Channel Dashcam

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Cars

