C4ISR 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

C4ISR Industry 2019 Market Research Report

C4ISR Industry 2019

Description:-

C4ISR is a military terminology, it is by the C2 (Command, Control) evolved, usually translated as command automation system. It is abbreviated of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance.

Scope of the Report:

C4ISR system to provide military information command and management system, improve command efficiency. Now C4ISR has become the nerve center of modern army.

Kosovo war is the first large-scale military use of C4ISR system by US.

The technical barriers of C4ISR are high, and the C4ISR manufacturing bases concentration degree is relatively higher; about 51.36% of global C4ISR are consumption in North America 2016; some of the key players in this market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Raytheon, Northrop, Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd and others.

The worldwide market for C4ISR is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 129500 million US$ in 2024, from 111600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the C4ISR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Boeing

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings

Elbit Systems

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris Corporation

DRS Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Command & Control

Communications

Computers

Intelligence

Surveillance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Land Based System

Naval Systems

Air Force System

Space System

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe C4ISR product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of C4ISR, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of C4ISR in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the C4ISR competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 C4ISR Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Command & Control

1.2.2 Communications

1.2.3 Computers

1.2.4 Intelligence

1.2.5 Surveillance

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Land Based System

1.3.2 Naval Systems

1.3.3 Air Force System

1.3.4 Space System

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 C4ISR Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation C4ISR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Boeing

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 C4ISR Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Boeing C4ISR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Raytheon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 C4ISR Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Raytheon C4ISR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 C4ISR Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation C4ISR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 L-3 Communications Holdings

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 C4ISR Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 L-3 Communications Holdings C4ISR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Elbit Systems

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 C4ISR Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Elbit Systems C4ISR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

