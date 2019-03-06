Inoapps Interviews Oracle Blockchain Guru For Latest Podcast

Antony Welfare: Oracle’s Innovation Strategy Director and acclaimed Blockchain expert

LONDON , UK , March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For its latest Thought Leadership podcast, leading Oracle Platinum Partner Inoapps interviews Antony Welfare, Oracle’s Innovation Strategy Director and acclaimed Blockchain expert.The highly insightful podcast moves quickly from definitions of Blockchain and its essential benefits through to predictions of how the technology will transform lives once it is tested, trialled and fully operational. Of particular note, is Welfare’s specific views on how blockchain might affect key areas of everyday life, including:• Retail – customer transactions and the supply chain• Finance – credit industry / combatting fraud• Health – allowing doctors to access a single view of a patients’ health records• Identity – An end to fake IDs• Government – Tax and benefitsCommenting on the role of Blockchain discussed in the podcast Welfare said, “Blockchain is truly transformational, allowing us to share information with people and parties through the increased use of secure transactions. You could argue that this is the next level of the Information Age.”Inoapps’ Global VP of Marketing, Jordan Wilson added, “If you are looking at the potential of blockchain for your business, or to use it within your Oracle solution, then this podcast will open your eyes to the transformational potential of this revolutionary technology”.“As such, this represents just one of the key issues covered by our podcast series and we are delighted with the number of decision makers are already subscribing to this innovative service. Among the future topics we shall be producing are: The Art of Innovation, Government Hackathons and The Evolution of Java”.The increasingly well subscribed podcast series which is now available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud and Spotify has won widespread acclaim for tackling key technology issues around Oracle’s Cloud technology. Those wishing to access Inoapps’ podcasts can find them here:Apple PodcastsSoundcloudSpotifyendsAbout InoappsInoapps is an Oracle Platinum Partner and Oracle’s current Cloud First Partner of the Year 2018/19. We focus on delivering cutting edge Oracle On-Premises and Cloud solutions for our clients, which deliver them operational excellence and maximise the benefits of their Oracle investment. We do this by supporting our customers through their Oracle journey with advisory consultancy, transformational implementations, enterprise change management, hosting services, training, first class managed support services and our own products.Our pedigree in Oracle applications spans over 12 years, and through rapid global growth, our presence now extends across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia, with implementations in 30+ countries.At Oracle OpenWorld 2017 we were named Most Innovative Managed Service Partner for our continuous improvement of the Oracle customer experience. Inoapps goal is always to deliver the right solution to the problem at hand. We do this via the use of Oracle on-premises and Cloud solutions, covering everything from E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft & JDE through to SaaS, PaaS and IaaS (ERP, HCM, SCM, EPM, BI, APEX).With 5 years of Oracle Cloud focus, we have built a dedicated Products division. This enables us to provide complete Oracle Cloud solutions for many industries where we have unrivalled implementation experience including Oil & Gas, Engineering and Construction, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Higher Education, Professional Services and Financial Services.



