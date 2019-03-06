High Performance Plastics Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Global High Performance Plastics Market
Description
Global High Performance Plastics market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Performance Plastics.
This report researches the worldwide High Performance Plastics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global High Performance Plastics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers' High Performance Plastics capacity, production, value, price and market share of High Performance Plastics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF SE
Du Pont
Arkema Group
Celanese Corporation
Solvay SA
Daikin Industries
Asahi Glass
SABIC
Royal DSM
Honeywell International
Evonik Industries AG
Mitsubishi Chemical
3M
EMS-Chemie Holding
Sumitomo Chemical
Toray Industries
Mitsui Chemicals
UBE Industries
Fortron Industries
Kuraray Co
Kureha Corporation
SK Chemicals
Dongyue Group
Jiangsu Meilan Chemical
Shanghai 3F New Material
High Performance Plastics Breakdown Data by Type
Fluoropolymers
High Performance Polyamides
Sulfone Polymers
Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)
Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)
Other
High Performance Plastics Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Healthcare
Home Appliances
Aerospace
Other
High Performance Plastics Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
High Performance Plastics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
