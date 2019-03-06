ZigBee Market 2019 World Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

ZigBee is one of the popular wireless networking standards used for monitoring and controlling devices that is based on IEEE 802.15.4 standard. ZigBee is preferred for applications related to low data rate, long battery life, and secure networking. ZigBee carries small volumes of data over a mid-range distance.

Scope of the Report:

ZigBee smart energy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to remain largest over the forecasted period (2018-2025).

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, where the U.S. and Canada were the major growth engines. The factors driving growth of the market in this particular region are rising digitalization, rapid technological advancements, increasing penetration of internet users, rising popularity of smart homes and smart devices among the users, and others.

The global ZigBee market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of ZigBee.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the ZigBee market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the ZigBee market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Intel

Qualcomm

Atmel

Digi International

NXP Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology

Cypress Semiconductor

EnOcean

NEXCOM International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ZigBee RF4CE

Zigbee PRO

Zigbee IP

Zigbee Remote Control 2.0

Zigbee 3.0

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Automation

Industrial Automation

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail Services

Others

