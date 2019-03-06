Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

ZigBee Market 2019 World Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ZigBee is one of the popular wireless networking standards used for monitoring and controlling devices that is based on IEEE 802.15.4 standard. ZigBee is preferred for applications related to low data rate, long battery life, and secure networking. ZigBee carries small volumes of data over a mid-range distance.

Scope of the Report: 
ZigBee smart energy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to remain largest over the forecasted period (2018-2025). 
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, where the U.S. and Canada were the major growth engines. The factors driving growth of the market in this particular region are rising digitalization, rapid technological advancements, increasing penetration of internet users, rising popularity of smart homes and smart devices among the users, and others. 
The global ZigBee market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023. 
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. 
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of ZigBee. 
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%. 
This report studies the ZigBee market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the ZigBee market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers 
Intel 
Qualcomm 
Atmel 
Digi International 
NXP Semiconductor 
STMicroelectronics 
Microchip Technology 
Cypress Semiconductor 
EnOcean 
NEXCOM International

 

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
ZigBee RF4CE 
Zigbee PRO 
Zigbee IP 
Zigbee Remote Control 2.0 
Zigbee 3.0 
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Home Automation 
Industrial Automation 
Telecommunication 
Healthcare 
Retail Services 
Others

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 ZigBee Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ZigBee 
1.2 Classification of ZigBee by Types 
1.2.1 Global ZigBee Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023) 
1.2.2 Global ZigBee Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017 
1.2.3 ZigBee RF4CE 
1.2.4 Zigbee PRO 
1.2.5 Zigbee IP 
1.2.6 Zigbee Remote Control 2.0 
1.2.7 Zigbee 3.0 
1.2.8 Others 
1.3 Global ZigBee Market by Application 
1.3.1 Global ZigBee Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023) 
1.3.2 Home Automation 
1.3.3 Industrial Automation 
1.3.4 Telecommunication 
1.3.5 Healthcare 
1.3.6 Retail Services 
1.3.7 Others 
1.4 Global ZigBee Market by Regions 
1.4.1 Global ZigBee Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023) 
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) ZigBee Status and Prospect (2013-2023) 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) ZigBee Status and Prospect (2013-2023) 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) ZigBee Status and Prospect (2013-2023) 
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) ZigBee Status and Prospect (2013-2023) 
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) ZigBee Status and Prospect (2013-2023) 
1.5 Global Market Size of ZigBee (2013-2023) 


2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Intel 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 ZigBee Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Product A 
2.1.2.2 Product B 
2.1.3 Intel ZigBee Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 Qualcomm 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 ZigBee Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Product A 
2.2.2.2 Product B 
2.2.3 Qualcomm ZigBee Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3 Atmel 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 ZigBee Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Product A 
2.3.2.2 Product B 
2.3.3 Atmel ZigBee Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 Digi International 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 ZigBee Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Product A 
2.4.2.2 Product B 
2.4.3 Digi International ZigBee Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5 NXP Semiconductor 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 ZigBee Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Product A 
2.5.2.2 Product B 
2.5.3 NXP Semiconductor ZigBee Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.6 STMicroelectronics 
2.6.1 Business Overview 
2.6.2 ZigBee Type and Applications 
2.6.2.1 Product A 
2.6.2.2 Product B 
2.6.3 STMicroelectronics ZigBee Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.7 Microchip Technology 
2.7.1 Business Overview 
2.7.2 ZigBee Type and Applications 
2.7.2.1 Product A 
2.7.2.2 Product B 
2.7.3 Microchip Technology ZigBee Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

